The Marvel Cinematic Universe's superheroes surely have that signature look they always show whenever they face a villain. However, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel flaunted the most innate reaction yet upon seeing Thanos.

During the "Avengers: Infinity War," Captain Marvel was missing in action. But Nick Fury called her back before he became one of the casualties of Mad Titan's snap.

The fight between the superhero and villain became one of the unanswered questions in the film, with most of their viewers asking why the Cap has so much rage for Thanos.

Fortunately, "WandaVision" came and gave light to the query.

Larson's standalone film, "Captain Marvel," introduced Carol Danvers' best friend and fellow Air Force pilot, Maria Rambeau. Maria has a daughter named Monica who followed her mother's footsteps in S.W.O.R.D.

Like Fury, Monica became one of the casualties of the snap and disappeared while looking after her cancer patient mother in the hospital.

Five years later, she returned to life and discovered that her mother died two years after being dusted.

Captain Marvel, unfortunately, failed to witness it.

What "WandaVision" Revealed

Monica's fate has been presented since episode 1 of the Disney+ series.

The events on "WandaVision" happened after Hulk successfully brought back the population from the dust, and it highlighted Monica's life after learning about her mother's death.

Though Thanos did not kill Maria, it is worth noting that her snap devastated the mother. The Mad Titan's action ended up robbing the mother and daughter's time. The event surely enraged Captain Marvel since she saw Maria and Monica as family.

In another news, episode 7 of "WandaVision" showed Darcy (Kat Dennings) got pulled inside the bigger Hex, while Monica and Jimmy's whereabouts remain unknown.

Monica's Real Identity

Aside from revealing the cause of Captain Marvel's rage, the series also disclosed Monica's real identity.

Based on the comic book, it seems like Monica signaled that she had already become the hero Photon. It is worth noting that the character took on the identity of Captain Marvel before Carol Danvers did.

Meanwhile, the character's actress also disclosed that her character will finally discover her and Wanda's parallel experiences.

"So I think that Monica is handling [her grief] in the best way she can. I'm not saying it's the most effective and most therapeutic way, but I do feel like she is trying to reconcile with her own grief by helping Wanda with hers," Teyonah Parris told The Hollywood Reporter.

