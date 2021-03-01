Last month, celebrity divorce lawyer Atty. Laura Wasser formally submitted the divorce papers of the estranged couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

In the new details of their divorce filings, it has been reported that their separation was due to "irreconcilable differences."

Aside from the divorce drama, fans began to question whether Kim will still use West as her last name.

Fortunately, a source finally shed some light and answered the lingering question.

In a statement to E! News, an unnamed source revealed that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star remains undecided whether or not she will remove West from her branding.

"If she left it, it would be for her to share the same last name as her kids. Her kids and their happiness are her main priority. She is very protective over them," the source added.

It is worth noting, though, that she has been using "Kim Kardashian West" in her KKW Beauty brand.

With that said, it may be safe to assume that the SKIMS founder would go by the same name even after finalizing her divorce from Kanye.

Kim Already Dropped "West" From Her Name?

Far from what the source said, Kylie Jenner hinted that "West" is no longer part of her sister's name.

In a new YouTube video, Kylie does her sister Kourtney Kardashian's makeup. Aside from flaunting her makeup skills, she seemingly revealed that the "KUWTK" star is no longer using her husband's last name.

As they discussed Kim's "least interesting to look at," the two sisters called Kim to recall the argument.

When Kim finally connected her line, the video showed the caption, "On the Phone: Kim Kardashian."

This caused fans to assume that Kim already left the "Jesus is King" rapper and completely prepared herself to move on with her life.

Despite that, Kim still has "Kim Kardashian West" name on her social media accounts.

The latest turn of events came after the news about Kim wanting to terminate the spousal support. The date of separation is still yet to be discussed. But still, the A-list pair already had a prenuptial agreement on their plans.

According to Fox News (via Hindustan Times), the prenup will help them avoid more disputes. This secures their assets and obligations on their own respective properties.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to People how the separation still affected Kim emotionally.

"Although Kim and Kanye have been separated for months, it was still emotional for Kim to actually file for divorce. She spent the weekend taking care of herself and her kids. She is spending time with her mom, sisters and hasn't been working," the insider said.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles