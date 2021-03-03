‘WandaVision’ 3 Fun Trivia About Elizabeth Olsen’s Standalone Series You Probably Don't Know Yet

For years, Elizabeth Olsen gave life to her character, Wanda Maximoff, on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After a few years of hardwork, Olsen finally received her standalone series with the "WandaVision" series on Disney+. But before she began her solo trip, Olsen actually appeared in group MCU films in the past.

Her character first appeared in the post-credits of the 2014 film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." She then scored one of the main roles in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015 and "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018.

Meanwhile, she also reprised her role in a lesser highlight in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Before fans bid goodbye to the "WandaVision" series, Olsen's character shared once-unknown fun facts to their viewers.

Scarlet Witch is an Actual Witch

It turns out that her name literally tells the world that she is a witch.

In comics and "WandaVision," Scarlet has been wearing black and red costume that looks like she becomes a witch after serving the world as a superhero. However, that is not the case after all.

Olsen's character is an actual witch who was ordained with magical powers. When she was still a child, she received official magical training under Agatha Harkness (their neighbor in "WandaVision"). The training took place in the Wundagore mountains.

How Vision, Scarlet Conceived Their Children

Vision and Scarlet share twin children together, but how they made them surely blow fans' minds.

Paul Bettany's character is a biohazard who died during "Avengers: Infinity War." However, he reappeared again in "WandaVision" and even had children with Wanda.

Since she fell into madness upon losing him, she used her power to create an illusion for herself. In her alternate reality, Wanda still has Vision and twin boys.

There is also a rumor that the character truly conceived the twins in the past but lost them due to miscarriage or something dark afterward. It is worth noting that, in the comic version, Wanda created them with part of Mephisto's soul.

Olsen and Bettany's First "Quarrel"

In the whole MCU, Scarlet and Vision are actually the sweetest couple. However, misunderstandings cannot still be prevented.

During the "Snotgate," Vision and Scarlet had an emotional kiss where someone's nose began running. Their characters' stars then ignited a quarrel - the first in the MCU.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via Pop Sugar), Bettany warned that people should not be fooled by Olsen's story.

Meanwhile, the actress hit back and defended herself.

"When he has that makeup on, he can't really feel his leaking fluids anyway, like I can. I was like, 'You can't even tell you're snotting! I can! You can't feel your face 'cause it's covered in paint!'" she exclaimed.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles