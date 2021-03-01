Being a newcomer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe became more manageable for Tom Holland, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s unmatched inspiring words and support.

Since he arrived in the MCU through the 2016 film "Captain America: Civil War," Holland surely received the guidance he needed through RDJ.

In an interview with GQ, Holland recalled the time his father-figure gave him inspiring advice.

According to the 24-year-old "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star, RDJ once took him away from a scene and told him how to "live in the moment."

"He took me to one side and said, 'I remember the feeling. I've been through this before and it is incredibly stressful. Enjoy the process and let your body take over,'" Holland said.

He then admitted that he is still using the advice until now.

Holland detailed one instance he applied RDJ's words into his life. Per the actor, he ate a bowl of cereal while doing a new "Spider-Man" scene. He hilariously added that he could not consume the cereal "like a normal person."

Director Jon Watts even saw him and asked what he was doing, to which he answered that he was just leading with his head and body.

More Advice from RDJ

His newest revelation came after RDJ spoke with GQ UK, as well.

Per the "Iron Man" star, he once told Holland that there is also a life outside the MCU.

"Look, Tom won't be playing Spider-Man when he's 37. At least I hope not. And when you're in the MCU, there's a feeling of all life beginning with it and ending it," he said.

Robert Downey Jr. added that he and Holland can be compared with Keanu Reeves who recently wrapped up "The Matrix" filming.

Like him, Reeves has been part of several franchises - "The Matrix" and "John Wick," to name a few.

"I asked him what it felt like: 'Like being in Australia,'" RDJ said. "What I am saying is there was a Spider-Man before Tom Holland and there will be a Spider-Man after Tom Holland. That's facts, Tommo. Sorry."

However, RDJ still expressed his desire to work with MCU after his 11 years stint as Tony Stark and Iron Man in 10 movies.

