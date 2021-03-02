The "Jurassic" trilogy has successfully brought to life the titular theme park. But the last installment is expected to give the full shot of the award-winning franchise.

Originally, the third film of the trilogy received a release date as early as 2018. Director Colin Trevorrow and his team developed the film for years and set its arrival in theaters on June 11, 2021.

However, the pandemic continues to affect the opening of the big screens. Thus, putting "Jurassic World 3" debut was delayed again.

Despite that, the movie already has interesting things to offer, and it will surely make it worth the wait.

"Jurassic World 3" Official Title

In February 2020, Trevorrow finally unveiled the official title of "Jurassic World 3."

On his Instagram account, he posted a picture of his slate, hinting that they already began the sixth movie of the franchise and the third of the trilogy.

"Day 1 of 100 JURASSIC WORLD do·min·ion /d??miny?n/ 1. sovereignty or control. "man's attempt to establish dominion over nature" #JurassicWorldDominion Hold onto your butts," he captioned the post.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" reportedly came from the biblical passage about "God giving humanity dominion over the earth."

With that said, fans can assume that the movie will let humans take over the world while the dinosaurs escape their captivity.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" Welcomes Old, New Cast Members

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed that they will be reprising their roles in the upcoming film. Both stars have been part of the franchise since the 2015 original.

Aside from Pratt and Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum confirmed their first-time appearance in the next chapter. However, it is worth noting that Goldlum already did a cameo in "Jurassic World: Fallen World."

"I can't tell you anything, but I can tell you it's going to blow your mind. It'll be the biggest and best yet," Pratt said during the red carpet event of Disney's "Onward." "They spare no expense, and they're bringing everybody back."

"Jurassic World: Dominion" Not the End of the Trilogy?

A trilogy will be ended with its third film. However, that is not the case in the "Jurassic" franchise.

Though "Jurassic World: Dominion" will mark the third film, it will also be the "start of a new era."

According to producer Frank Marshall, they need a proper ending for the franchise but they have not reached it yet. It only means that Pratt and Howard's characters will be out of the limelight to give way to a whole new phase.

