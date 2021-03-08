Kim Kardashian seems to be in turmoil in a teaser for the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

A short trailer of the highly-anticipated family-oriented reality show dropped on Monday, opening with a look back at some of the vital family moments documented by cameras for almost 20 seasons.

One part of the video showed the 40-year-old KKW Beauty mogul teasing her upcoming divorce drama playing out in the show.

Kim Kardashian tearfully said in the clip, "I feel like a f-----g loser," as she perhaps tried to save her six-year marriage to American rapper Kanye West.

Not much is shown or explained in the teaser, apart from the mother-of-four being surrounded by her family members. At the time, Kim still had her wedding ring on.

The rest of the family are also emotional during that time.

In January, reports surfaced that the breakdown of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce would be played outon "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Wears Kanye West Related Item After Rapper Spotted With His Wedding Ring On

Numerous outlets reported that the Grammy award-winning singer is "less than thrilled" that people will know their lives' intimate details.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce

Before officially filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tried to attend marriage counseling to fix their union.

Issues between the former power couple started in July 2020 at Kanye's first presidential campaign, where he claimed his wife considered aborting their first child.

At the time, it was revealed that the SKIMS creator was doing everything she can just for them to stay together for the sake of their kids, North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (21 months).

However, they reportedly had a massive fight in December 2020, which later became the breaking point for the KUWTK star.

In January, Kim started seeing divorce lawyer Laura Wesser, and by the following month, she officially filedfor divorce from Kanye West.

Growing Apart

While Kim Kardashian spent most of her time in Los Angeles with her kids, running her business and studying to become a lawyer, Kanye West lived quietly in Wyoming.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that while Kim is trying to change for a better world for her kids, she may have realized that she and Kanye don't have the same views or aren't as focused in reality.

"Kanye doesn't live in the real world. Their world views no longer line up."

KUWTK Final Season

The filming of the final season of the hit show wrapped up filming in January.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season 20 release date is on Thursday, Mar. 18, at 8 PM ET/PT.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles