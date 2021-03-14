‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Spoiler: Major Character Death Predicted By Fans

The latest trailer released for "The Handmaid's Tale" season four makes fans question if one major character will die.

The fourth season of Hulu's highest-rated dystopian science fiction dramawill still follow June Osbourne, played by Elizabeth Moss, taking her fight to the heart of Gilead.

In the trailer released ahead of the season four release, "The Handmaid's Tale" clip suggests that the upcoming season will be featuring a major casualty because they appear to be missing in the video.

Is Emily Dead on 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season Four?

Fans think that perhaps Emily Malek, played by Alexis Bledel, seemed to behave as the rebellious faction known as Mayday prepares to fight Gilead.

Key moments from the past seasons seem to be gone from the trailer, including the former professor and their fellow rebel, Emily.

In the comments section, fans discussed the first glimpses of "The Handmaid's Tale" season four.

"Where's Emily!!!!" one fan questioned.

Another observant also pointed out June's husband, Luke Bankole, failing to appear in the trailer.

"Luke isn't in the trailer either, but we know for a fact that the actor was shooting on set."

However, there could have been tragic consequences for June's family and friends.

But Emily's fate continues to remain unclear since starting a new life helping Mayday in Canada, away from Gilead.

Perhaps Gilead tried to spread its regime across North America.

Meanwhile, other fans have speculated that the series will focus more on June's role in fighting against Gilead.

It's also worth noting that Bladel is created to be appearing on the fourth season of "The Handmaid's Tale," so she may not have been killed off the screen just before the series returns.

But her role could also stretch to just the first few episodes of the upcoming season before Emily finally meets her demise in the next.

There's no telling how much the fans have guessed correctly because spoilers are securely being kept under wraps.

Other 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Spoilers

Serena Joy, played by Yvonne Strahovski, and the commander's wife, will also be pregnant. Serena Joy and Commander Fred Waterford, played by Joseph Fiennes, were last seen held in prison in Canada at the end of the third season.

Though there were just clues, fans believe that Serena Joy will discover she is bearing a child, which would give Gilead massive political leverage.

A fan said, "Despite their crimes, in a post-fertility crisis-ridden world, separating a mother from a child is a massive moral/politically charged/religiously insensitive PR nightmare."

"The Handmaid's Tale" season four premiers on Hulu on April 4.

