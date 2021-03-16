'Killing Eve' Series Ending After Season 4 But Will Extend Via Spinoffs

The upcoming season of "Killing Eve" will be its last.

The acclaimed series was renewed for a fourth season in Jan. 2020, but due to the pandemic, filming was delayed.

Now, production for "Killing Eve" season four is slated to start in early summer in the UK and will be moving around across Europe.

The final season will have eight episodes.

Despite the series ending, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd are reportedly working to develop potential spinoffs to extend the world created on the show.

Currently, the companies didn't disclose specific ideas about the spinoff, but sources suggest that it's still up in the air.

But it's clear that the network is hoping to extend further the "Killing Eve" universe.

Many possible characters could be part of the spinoff, but it's highly unlikely that the two main characters would be fronting the stand-alone spinoff.

The End of 'Killing Eve'

According to cast member Sandra Oh, "'Killing Eve' has been one of my greatest experiences, and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon.'"

"I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Jodie Comer also said, "'Killing Eve' has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for."

"Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

Dan McDermott, the president of original programming for AMC Networks, confirmed the news of a potential spinoff after thanking the two main cast members of "Killing Eve."

"We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show."

He added, "We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.

The Success of 'Killing Eve'

"Killing Eve" proved to be a critically-acclaimed show since its debut.

The show secured 19 Emmy nominations, including one win for Comer for the "Best Actress in a Drama" category in 2019.

Her co-star Oh has also been nominated for the same category every year since 2018 up to 2020, making her the first Asian woman to receive a nomination in the category.

'Killing Eve' Season 4 Release Date

There is still no exact date when the fourth and final season of "Killing Eve" will be released, but it's been reported sometime in 2022.

