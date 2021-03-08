Khloe Kardashian is looking for all possible ways to finally give her daughter, True, a sibling.

Since their reconciliation, Khloe and Tristan Thompson have been so open about expanding their family soon.

But now, Khloe seemingly wants to try a "risky" and "scary" way to bear a child.

In the latest promotional video for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" final season, the love birds talked about gearing up to welcome another child.

In one of the clips, the 36-year-old reality star holds a syringe while the NBA player sits next to her on a couch.

"You're trusting the surrogate with your unborn child and it's just scary," she said.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick joins the talk in a voice-over, questioning the pair's relationship status.

Disick asked why they kept on talking about having another child together but refuse to say they are official. Tristan responded and said that he's not "a secret part" of anything.

Khloe, Tristan's Baby No. 2

Though it was the first time they talked about opting for surrogacy, the two actually talked about having a baby numerous times.

Aside from finding a surrogate mother, Khloe once talked to Kris Jenner about "borrowing" the 29-year-old NBA star's sperm.

In 2020, Khloe agreed to have her second child with Tristan. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was the first to open up about the idea, and the media personality suggested that they could do it by having Thompson do the job.

Meanwhile, momager Kris Jenner tried to convince Khloe to freeze her eggs, as well, like her.

Initially, she did not approve of the idea. But she talked about the issue to her best friend, Malika Haqq, and how she realized she might want to give her daughter siblings someday.

Eventually, Khloe told Kris to stop trying to set her up to men and added, "I decided that I am going to freeze my eggs, just to get you off my back."

Apart from Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian originally wanted to undergo the procedure. According to the KKW Beauty mogul, she made preparations to have her eggs frozen before welcoming her two eldest children, North and Saint.

However, due to medical complications with both births, she chose to have a surrogate to welcome Chicago and Psalm.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles