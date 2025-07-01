Amazon founder Jeff Bezos did not pay Lady Gaga or Elton John millions to perform at his lavish Venice wedding to Lauren Sánchez in June 2025, despite widespread speculation that both megastars would headline the billionaire's three-day celebration.

Reports surfaced ahead of the June 27 ceremony claiming that both artists were set to perform at the star-studded event, with some outlets suggesting each performer would command fees ranging from $2.5 million to $6 million. However, these rumors were quickly debunked by sources close to the stars, with representatives for both parties noting that neither Gaga nor John were ever approached to perform at the wedding, per TMZ.

Instead of the rumored A-list musical performances, Bezos and Sánchez opted for different entertainment. The actual wedding ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore island featured Italian tenor Matteo Bocelli, son of legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who performed Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" for the 200 high-profile guests. The 27-year-old singer, who had previously performed at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 2022 wedding in Italy, provided the musical backdrop as the couple exchanged vows.

For the main reception party on Saturday night at Venice's historic Arsenale, the couple hired DJ Cassidy, a celebrity favorite who has performed at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's wedding, both of Barack Obama's presidential inaugurations, and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. R&B superstar Usher also took the stage, helping create what one source described as an "epic" pajama-themed party that lasted until 4 a.m.

The wedding, which took place over three days in Venice, was estimated to cost between $46 million and $55 million. Celebrity attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, and Ivanka Trump. The couple rented out luxury hotels, 30 water taxis, and 90 private jets to accommodate their guests.

Despite the massive budget and star-studded guest list, the musical entertainment remained relatively modest compared to other billionaire weddings. Last year, Indian billionaire Anant Ambani reportedly paid Justin Bieber $10 million and Rihanna between $8 million to $9 million to perform at pre-wedding celebrations.