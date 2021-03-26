‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Fantasy Novel Series Is Being Developed For Hulu

For those still getting "Game of Thrones" withdrawal, a new fantasy fiction series is going into development - "A Court of Thorns and Roses" written by Sarah J. Maas.

She announced the good news on her Instagram that she and Ron Moore, the creator of "Outlander," will be co-adapting the novel for Hulu.

Maas wrote, "I'm currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron and while there is so much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this."

According to the show's description, "A Court of Thorns and Roses blends epic romance, adventure, and political intrigue in a tale of a huntress who agrees to travel to a magical realm with a faerie lord in return for her family's safety, only to fall for him and ultimately fight for that love when an ancient curse threatens to destroy the faerie and human realms."

What 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' is About

Sarah J. Maas' book series launched in 2015 with "ACOTAR."

It tells the story of a human 19-year-old huntress named Feyre Archeron, who is brought into the lands of Prythian after killing a faerie wolf in the woods.

While spending time with Tamlin at his estate in the spring court, Feyre slowly learns that everything she learned about the faerie world is all a lie.

After the first novel's success, Maas revealed four sequels to "A Court of Thorns and Roses."

The entire series centers not only on Feyre but also on her sisters Nesta and Elain Archeron.

"Swept into romance and intrigue, everything the sisters hodl dear is put to the test as they break curses and prepare for battle."

'ACOTAR' Sequels

She wrote "A Court of Mist and Fury," "A Court of Wings and Ruin," "A Court of Frost and Starlight," and "A Court of Silver Flames."

The last sequel, "A Court of Silver Flames," was released just last month.

Ron Moore's Other Projects

Aside from this highly-anticipated show, Ron Moore is also reportedly developing TV projects at Disney Plus in Disney's Magic Kingdom.

This includes "The Society of Explorers and Adventurers" series under a new deal with 20th TV.

He'll also be the writer and executive producer of the project.

It is loosely based on the fiction organization that is part of the Disney theme park lore.

Moore is also going to be working with the Disney Imagineering Team on the other projects.

Currently, Moore works on "Outlander" and "For All Mankind."

