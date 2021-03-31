‘The Voice’ 2021: Nick Jonas Is Leaving But Might Come Back in No Time - The Untold Reason, According to Source

It's bittersweet news to learn that Nick Jonas is leaving "The Voice" at the same time, exciting because he will be replaced by America's sweetheart, Ariana Grande.

This is the second time the former Disney channel star left the show.

On Mar. 30, it was announced that there would be some changes in the new season of "The Voice."

Nick Jonas Leaves 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas was AWOL from season 19, but thankfully, on-and-off coach Gwen Stefani took his place.

As reports of his departure make waves, fans are also clamoring for someone new to come in and switch out with "American Idol" alum Kelly Clarkson as well.

Who Will Replace Nick Jonas On 'The Voice?'

It was reported that Ariana Grande would be replacing Nick Jonas on "The Voice."

She even tweeted the big news, saying, "Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored and excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!"

The "Positions" hitmaker also mentioned her former coach, saying, "@nickjonas we will miss you."

Meanwhile, the "Jealous" crooner saluted his replacement, even writing to say, "Congrats @ArianaGrade! You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family!"

Meanwhile, Ariana's fellow coaches have given her their warmest welcome.

Why Is Nick Jonas Leaving 'The Voice?'

It's possible that he decided to quit so he could focus solely on his music, or perhaps his schedule has gotten busy. The singer-songwriter has been busy promoting his third studio album "Spaceman" as of recently.

In early March, Nick Jonas released a new song titled "This Is Heaven" from his upcoming album.

Is Nick Jonas Going to Return to 'The Voice?'

An insider close to Priyanka Chopra's husband confirmed to Page Six that there are still some chances that he'll come back on the hit singing competition reality show.

They revealed, "He isn't leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show."

"The chances are he will be back soon."

Massive Headache

In an episode in early March, the "Sucker" hitmaker slammed his head on the button over a John Legend block.

Nick was furious that the "All of Me" hitmaker blocked him from 20-year-old singer Ciana Pelekai that he unintentionally slammed his head on his button out of frustration.

This was after he heard Ciana's rendition of Tones and I's "Dance Monkey." "I think I need some ice because I was so mad. I hit my head on my button," Nick said.

"I used a block on John and retaliated. I am pretty devastated right now."

