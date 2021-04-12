Madonna’s Daughter Strikes A Pose With Armpit Hair On Display: 5 Other Stars Who Embrace The New Feminist Revolution

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon strike a pose in a very rare selfie.

Though people are talking about this mother-daughter duo's cuteness, it's the armpit hair that's making headlines.

Though the "Vogue" hitmaker is known to show off her underarms on social media, she's instilling the same thing to her daughter.

In the picture, Madonna wore a white dress complete with a flower crown on her head as she embraced her daughter's waist, who's wearing a green dress and has her arm extended to take the picture, which revealed her unshaved armpits.

The post received a mixture of positive and negative comments. Negative comments included questions about why she doesn't shave her armpit hair, while others suggested that "she needs to shave."

But some people called for women empowerment.

One commenter said, "So much hate only because she's not shaving. We don't tell men to shave their legs or arms... But we have to?"

A CEO of a waxing franchise also explained that despite her business being all about removing hair, she's supporting a woman's choice to make her feel empowered.

She wrote in the comments, "I support a woman's choice to do whatever makes her feel empowered, beautiful and free. These are two powerful women, and I applaud this picture."

This wasn't the first Lourdes Leon flaunted her body hair for the world to see.

In 2018, she made headlines for wearing a white mini dress that showed off her unshaven dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion event. That same year, Lourdes also walked the runway of Gypsy Sport with a risqué outfit that also exposed her hairy legs.

Here are other celebrities who prove that underarm hair is the ultimate show of confidence and the newest feminist revolution.

Madonna's daughter isn't the first to strike a pose embracing their natural body hair.

Sophia Loren

During the golden age of Old Hollywood in 1955, bombshell Sophia Loren showed off her armpit hair, while channeling Marilyn Monroe.

Julia Roberts

The "Pretty Woman" actress was one of the first celebrities to flash her armpit fuzz on the red carpet in 1999. At the time, Julia Roberts didn't believe that the moment would live in a scandal.

She revealed, "So it wasn't so much a statement as it's just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself."

Cara Delevingne

In an Instagram post promoting her new movie "Her Smell," supermodel-turned-actress Cara Delevingne showed off her "armpit wigs" with the caption, "I never thought I would need armpit hair again after getting laser...I was wrong."

Bella Thorne

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne isn't the person to shy from her underarm fuzz or body hair in general. So much so that she even wrote an essay about it.

Writing for InStyle, Bella wrote, "Whether I'm a tomboy or a rebel, I'm comfortable with [my body hair], so why shouldn't you be? If you want my legs and armpits shaved so badly, you can do it yourself."

She added, "I see myself and other girls get hate for having body hair. God forbid I'm not all waxed and oiled up AT ALL TIMES."

Ashley Graham

This post wouldn't be complete with body positivity advocate Ashley Graham. The plus-size supermodel got candid about her life as a new mom and postpartum recovery. In an Instagram post, she snapped a selfie with her arm raised, flaunting her grown-out underarm bush.

She also posted a few pictures with her underarm hair on display on Instagram.

