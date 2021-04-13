John Walker already wore the same outfit Steve Rogers once donned. But he just showed the biggest difference between them.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is getting more exciting as it nears the end of its journey. While telling the world the new Captain America's story, the MCU series also determined how distinct the two characters are.

John Walker is Not Captain America?

In episode 4 of the Disney+ series, Walker brought out a pair of handcuffs while he was on his way to Mama Donya's funeral. He used them to arrest Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo.

For what it's worth, the comics and the toy versions of Walker also have the same handcuffs. The creators made it to add a difference between him and Rogers as they work on the field.

Between the 1970s and 1990s, Captain America's handcuffs were also popular. Still, Chris Evans' Rogers never carried the tool regularly.

In addition, Walker's comic version acted as a U.S. agent instead of a pure superhero.

The character's promotion as the superhero by the U.S. government also explained that he was hired to fight crimes surrounding the federal government.

He also uses Captain America's name to easily arrest people. To recall, he encountered Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and asked if she knows who he is.

Steve Rogers Does Not Want to be Under Government

In comparison, Rogers - unlike Walker - did not want to work for the government.

In the comics and flicks versions, government officials often got angry with Rogers for not following their orders. As a man of people, Roger's Captain America continuously followed his own ideals in pursuit of finding freedom.

Despite this difference, Rogers and Walker both have the "whatever it takes mantra."

Although Walker is under the officials, later, he said that the government does not care about how he would do the job as long as he could finish it.

The "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" serves as the second series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. It comes after the stint of "WandaVision." It debuted on March 19 and is expected to run until April 23.

It will be followed by "Loki" season 1, "'What If...?" Season 1, "Ms. Marvel," "Hawkeye," and "Moon Knight," among others.

