What To Expect On Sharon Osbourne's Upcoming Interview After The Talk Exit, Sheryl Underwood Row

Sharon Osbourne will appear on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday night, in her first-ever interview since her dramatic exit from "The Talk."

HBO has confirmedin a press release, "This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with television personality and former host on CBS' 'The Talk,' Sharon Osbourne."

It previously appeared that Osbourne was done talking about the race row, but that entirely may not be the case.

According to an insider who told Page Six, the controversial British host plans to "discuss her ideals" instead of giving a "gossipy" play-by-play of the events that ended her hosting career on "The Talk."

The insider revealed, "She's excited. Bill has gone through the same thing she has, where he was fired for being outspoken."

"So she's really happy to go on the show with someone she believes will be empathetic."

Maher was terminated by ABC about 20 years ago after saying the 9/11 hijackers weren't cowards.

Now, Sharon Osbourne will do the one-on-one with Maher at the beginning of the show.

As per the insider, "Presidents, prime ministers, speakers of the house - the highest officials in government have done that opening segment of the show, so she's very honored to be asked."

'The Talk' Returns On-Air After Brief Hiatus

After nearly a month-long hiatus, "The Talk" returned on air last Monday.

"The Talk" hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth talked about race the first time the show returned since Sharon Osbourne's controversial exit.

They said in the show, "We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing."

"We will honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings. And we'll also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations."

Underwood also revealed she experienced PTSD after Osbourne attacked her on-air, while Welteroth claimed Osbourne's remarks "went off the rails into disrespect."

While many viewers turned into the show, it was reported that Sharon Osbourne had since moved on by not watching the show when it returned on air.

A source told Page Six that Ozzy Osbourne's wife "didn't watch the show" and "she doesn't care."

"That's not what her life is about," adding that Osbourne "doesn't dwell on s---" because there are a lot of interesting and exciting things happening in her life.

