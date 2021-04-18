Black Rob GoFundMe: Who's the Biggest Donor? How Much Did Diddy Donate?

Black Rob, whose legal name was Robert Ross, died on Saturday due to kidney failure.

The former Bad Boy rapper was 51.

Prior to his death, Black Rob battled with homelessness and health challenges, which later prompted music producer Mike Zombie to create a GoFundMe page for the rapper.

Fans Donated To Black Rob's GoFundMe Page

As of writing, it accumulated $30,047 of their $50,000 goal with 109 people donated.

A fan named Qamar Ameen was one of the people who donated $60 and also wrote in the comments, "I grew up listening to black rob both albums was fire and no one should be struggling like this get well OG."

Nicole Bempong, another fan, donated $45 who revealed she supports the veterans and legends in music.

More fans also donated $50, such as Alex Agyel, Billy Lawrence, LaToya Thompson, Val the Voice, Blessed McDurdy, Prince Proudfoot, Sharhon Ferguson. Joel L Daniels gave away $100, saying, "man BR you a legend. stay hopeful. you'll come out on the other side of this. blessings to you and yours."

Christopher Wallace, Vince Strickland donated $100. A man named Damien Quarles also who gave away $500.

Did Other Rappers Contribute to Black Rob's GoFundMe Page?

However, the highest donation is $1000 and from Denaun Porter, popularly known as the rapper Mr. Porter. He has close association with big hip-hop industry names such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, The Game and 50 Cent.

A lot of fans have called out to Diddy to offer assistance to his former co-rapper. But just last week, Mark Curry revealed that Diddy did reach out.

He revealed in a video, "Puffy, we need your help and you are reaching out." "You're trying to say he's not. He's really trying to help." Curry didn't mention what kind of help their co-rapper gave out.

Meanwhile, other rappers have been posting tributes to Black Rob.

LL Cool J said, "A story teller. An MC. A gentleman everytime I saw him. Rest in power, my brother."

Now that Black Rob has passed, it was revealed that the GoFundMe donations would be given to his family, as there has been a separate fundraiser for his funeral created by DJ Self for funeral service and other expenses.

It's unclear if Diddy donated to Black Rob's GoFundMe pages because his name wasn't on the list of donors on both fundraisers.

Black Rob's Poor Health

The hip-hop community was notified of Black Rob's poor health after DJ Self posted a video of the rapper in a hospital bed speaking to DMX, who was on life support at that time.

In the video, BR didn't look well who had difficulty opening his eyes and struggling to talk.



In the video, he revealed, "Pain is crazy, man."

"It's helping me out though. It's making me realize I gotta lot to go on. I gotta lot to go on, man. I feel everything about X. X was positive. Love to X."

