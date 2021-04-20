Suri Cruise Photos Through The Years: Does Tom Cruise See Suri?

Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter, is one year away from turning sixteen, which is yet another indication that time is flying by. Holmes paid adoring tribute to her 15-year-old daughter on Instagram, complete with fresh (old) pictures of Cruise.
Since Holmes has largely avoided posting pictures of her daughter on social media, the homage is a rare glimpse into Cruise's relationship with Holmes.
Meanwhile, PageSix reported that Suri was spotted in New York City celebrating her birthday with a group of friends. She was seen with three friends eating ice cream while laughing, chatting, and taking selfies with each other. At one point, the birthday girl also received a large bouquet of flowers.
Below are a few photos of Suri Cruise:
(Photo : Getty Images)
CARSON, CA - JULY 22: Katie Holmes and daughter Suri watch the LA Galaxy vs. Chelsea FC soccer game July 22, 2007 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)
Holmes became a mother in her twenties when she gave birth to Cruise at the age of 27.
(Photo : Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 10: Katie Holmes (L) and Tom Cruise with daughters Suri Cruise (C) and Isabella Kidman-Cruise (R), with David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham (front 2nd R) and Brooklyn Beckham (back), watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy at the Home Depot Center May 10, 2008 in Carson, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)
In her November cover story for Vogue Australia, the 42-year-old actress spoke about bonding with Suri during the coronavirus pandemic. "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be," she said.
(Photo : Getty Images)
NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Actress Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise visit "The Nutcracker" at the New York City Ballet on December 14, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Suri has captivated Katie and Tom's fans since she was a small child. Katie was ready to take her to sporting activities and regular family trips while she was a toddler.
(Photo : Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Actress Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise attend the East Regional Final of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament between the Connecticut Huskies and the Michigan State Spartans at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Suri's lovely brown hair was almost identical to her mother's, and it was almost as if we were seeing Katie as a child!
(Photo : Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Suri Cruise (L) and actress Katie Holmes speak on stage at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Her relationship with her popular parents has remained strong. Suri has been pictured with both Tom and Katie as she has gotten older. It was a fantastic family outing. However, Suri began spending more time with her beautiful mother after Katie's divorce from Tom in 2012.
(Photo : Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Actress Katie Homes and her daughter Suri Cruise attend the game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 20, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Does Cruise See Suri?
HollywoodLife heard EXCLUSIVELY in April 2019 that Tom was doing everything he could to keep Suri close. "As difficult as things have become for him and his daughter, he really loves her," the source revealed.
(Photo : Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Elvis Duran, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise speak at Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
