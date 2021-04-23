‘You’ Season 3 Showrunner Shares Major Teaser; Plot, Spoilers, New Cast Revealed

"You" season three has just finished its production.

Showrunner Sera Gamble revealed on Twitter that today's their last day shooting the third season.

One of the things she bragged about was how well the production handled the COVID-19 pandemic, with no one testing positive from the set.

Gamble also gushed about the cast and crew of the hit Netflix series "You," who worked very hard to make the best show they could while staying safe, despite the massive "scary surge" in the Los Angeles area.

Gamble teased some major updates on "You" season three in her final tweet, making the fans want to watch it sooner rather than later.

"The episodes are f-----g bonkers and the performances are insanely good," she said. "That's all I'll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season."

'You' Season 3 Release Date

Deadline recently reported that "You" season three will be released in the fourth quarter of 2021.

No exact premiere date has been confirmed, but it's possible that it could be in early fall since the show started production in November 2020.

'You' Season 3 Plot

In the third season, Penn Badgely's character Joe is going to be a suburban dad. His wife Love (played by Victoria Pedretti) is pregnant. Joe was also able to find himself a new obsession, his next-door neighbor.

In the final moments of the second season, Joe becomes infatuated with the neighbor though her face wasn't shown; one thing is for sure - she's precisely Joe's type - mysterious and into the books.

'You' season three will also dive into Joe's childhood through flashbacks, detailing his early years at his childhood home.

'You' Season 3 Cast Members

There are a lot of new faces coming to the third season. Michaela McManus will play Natalie, Joe, and Love's neighbor.

She will be the subject of Joe's growing fascination. She also hides a secret life, something that Joe will uncover soon.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star Tati Gabrielle will be part of the series as Marienne, a librarian who's a keen observer of their neighbor.

Dylan Arnold, Chris O'Shea, Bryan Safi, Shannon Chan-Kent, Christopher Sean, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, Ben Mahl, Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, Scott Speedman, and Scott Michael Foster all have supporting roles on the show.

Jack Fisher will be playing as a young Joe Goldberg. His role will show how sensitive and vulnerable a young Joe is.

'You' Season 3 Based on Novel

The book's third installment is reportedly based on the third book, "You Love Me," recently published in April 2021.

In the novel, it is said to follow Joe, who decided he wasn't in love with Love anymore and then takes up a new job as a librarian where he meets and becomes obsessed with one of his co-workers, Mary Kay.

But it's possible that the series will not follow what exactly is in the books.

