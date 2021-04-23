Harry Styles ‘My Policeman’: Why Production Is Planning One Major Action For The Actor

Harry Styles has come a long way from his One Direction days. Now, he's one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

He will soon be shooting his upcoming movie "My Policeman" in Brighton, UK, and he will be joined by his castmates, Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

Though production doesn't start in two weeks, producers of the highly anticipated movie are reportedly making one drastic move to protect Styles.

According to The Sun, they have increased their security personnel for production to ensure that filming can go ahead without a hitch.

It is expected that crowds will be flocking to the set of the LGBT movie to get a glimpse of Harry Styles in character.

An insider told the outlet, "Harry always commands security because he's such a superstar, but this is going to be on another level."

They explained, "They know that his and the rest of the cast's safety is paramount so that needs to be taken into account."

"But on top of that, they will need to be able to shoot the scenes in peace and quiet, without a load of fans in the background."

Harry Styles New Movie Explicit Scenes

News of the "My Policeman" executives shelling out money to protect Harry Styles and the rest of the crew comes after revealing that the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker will strip down to film intimate scenes with his co-star David Dawson.

In another report by The Sun, insiders revealed that Styles is "really throwing himself" into the role of Tom Burgess.

The pair will reportedly strip off together twice on a closed set for their raunchy scenes.

According to the source, "Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible."

"The plan is to shoot two romps between Harry and David, then another scene where Harry is naked on his own."

It has also been assured that there's "not much" that will be "left to the imagination."

Meanwhile, the Grammy award-winning singer is "really excited" about the challenge, even though it's a "daunting task."

The insider explained, "He always wants to do things that people wouldn't expect and challenge what people think about him - and this film will really do that."

'My Policeman' The Movie

The movie is based on a 2012 novel, "My Policeman," written by Bethan Roberts.

The story will see Styles' policeman Tom Burgess, who marries Corrin's Marion.

It is set in the 1950s when homosexuality was illegal in Britain. Marion discovers that her husband is having an affair with Dawson's character Patrick and tries to get her policeman husband arrested.

However, Deadline reported that the film will be set in the 90s.

