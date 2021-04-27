Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Reveals True Feelings Taking Guest Role On ‘NCIS’

Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber made her appearance on the hit crime drama series "NCIS" early this month.

However, her special role on the show has been a long time coming.

According to Dawber, she had been asked to appear as a guest star throughout the years for different reasons, but she never accepted those invitations.

The mom-of-two revealed to ET Canada that she was once overwhelmed with the idea of acting because she had kids to take care of.

Most significantly, some of the roles pitched to her "didn't really entice" the Detroit-native.

"One of the first ones that came my way was to play, you know, his girlfriend. And it's like, I am not doing that. That is so corny."

On "NCIS," Pam Dawber played the role of investigative journalist Marci Warren. Though she was intrigued to portray a "fun grown-up woman with a strong personality," she admitted that she still had mixed feelings about it.

The 69-year-old recalled, "I was rather panic-stricken when it came to me because I thought I had retired. And it's like, oh, God, this is so good."

"But I'm scared, but this is so good. Am I going to do it?"

The former model questioned herself with, "What am I going to feel worse for doing?"

In the end, she realized, "And I knew that if I turned it down, I would feel bad about that. I would not really be pleased with myself because I would have chickened out... so I decided to do it."

Despite feeling anxious upon taking the role, there was a sense of familiarity in her case because Dawber has been visiting the set of "NCIS" over the years.

But she credited her husband of 34 years, Mark Harmon, for the show's production set, having an excellent reputation in Hollywood.

Dawber explained, "If you have a miserable, egocentric lead actor, it will destroy a show so fast. And Mark is a team player."

"This is almost 20 years this show has been on, and it's impressive that people still are having a good time and everyone's treated the same."

READ ALSO: 'The Voice' Recap: What Does Snoop Dogg Feel About Blake Shelton?

Pam Dawber's Supportive Husband

In an interview with EW, Pam Dawber was asked what it was like working with her husband at the moment.

"He's just a giving, great guy. He just gives me attagirls, you know?"

In another interview with TVInsider, when Dawber asks to run lines with Mark Harmon, he would go but would first have to ask, "But can we watch this game?"

READ MORE: Why Fans Don't Want A Remake of Oscar-Winning Movie 'Another Round' Starring Leonardo Dicaprio

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles