Sharon Osbourne’s Next Possible Show After Dramatic ‘The Talk’ Exit Explored

Forget "The Talk" - Sharon Osbourne may be returning to the small screen pretty soon.

According to an insider, the 68-year-old red-headed Brit may revive the reality show she once starred in.

In a report by British tabloid The Sun, in the wake of her split with the CBS show in March, multiple companies have pitched themselves to Sharon and her husband Ozzy Osbourne for a potential reboot of their former MTV reality show, "The Osbournes."

The show aired from 2002 until 2005 and featured their kids Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, who lived with them in Los Angeles during the time of their filming.

According to insiders, Sharon is open to talks and negotiations and is excited and "absolutely" ready to give the green light to the right deal.

The outlet reported that the said deal could go as much as $20 million.

The insider revealed, "Sharon may have parted ways with CBS, but the interest in her remains sky-high."

They added, "Many production companies are keen to have an updated version of their reality show. And the way things are going, a revival looks pretty strong" while assuring that the show is "closer to ever" that it will be soon watched on TV screens.

Additionally, the timing for "The Osbournes" reality show reboot is good because next year it will be its 20th anniversary.

"Certainly, the family are just as wild as ever and would be captivating viewing. After all this time away, bringing the show would be hugely popular."

The insider also believes that the controversy surrounding Sharon Osbourne's exit from "The Talk" will soon die down. With a reality show like theirs, it would give her a platform to say what she wants and would allow viewers to remember why they loved her in the first place.

'The Osbournes' Revival Is A Good Thing

Aside from this reported revival, the new show would also allow some cross-promotion projects that other family members are working on.

For instance, Ozzy Osbourne is heading out for a summer tour next year, so the upcoming and rumored reality show revival could be a really good promotion for her.

Aside from this, Kelly Osbourne is also switching lanes to pursue a career in acting.

The insider gushed, "The signs have never been stronger that a return is happening. A deal is closer than ever."

In a previous interview with Howard Stern in 2018, Sharon Osbourne, who starred in shows such as "The X Factor" and "America's Got Talent" revealed that a reboot of "The Osbournes" was unlikely to happen because of the offers they were receiving - they were too low.

She revealed, "'It keeps going back and forth, different networks will approach us and it never works out."

"They can't afford us. It's like why would we want to do it for f------ peanuts?"

