Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth along with her husband, Austin Forsyth, speaks out for the first time after child pornography charges were brought against her brother, Josh Duggar.

On Saturday, Forsyth released a joint statement of her and her husband via Instagram stories surrounding the controversy.

"The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core," their statement read. "We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited." the Forsyths stated

The couple concluded their statement by saying "We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light."

Other members of Josh's family has also released their statements regarding the allegations.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Josh's parents, also expressed their feelings by releasing a statement to E! News saying "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

While most of the family has sided with Josh on the issue, a source revealed to PEOPLE that his sister Jinger Duggar-Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are "horrified and disgusted" over the allegations. "Being a family themselves, the idea of these kinds of charges against Josh are a horrific thing. Jinger is having a hard time coping with it," the source stated.

Prior to the anonymous source revealing the Vuolos disgust over the case, Jinger Vuolo had already released a statement on Instagram regarding the issue, "We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While the case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice." she wrote.

Josh Duggar was arrested on April 29 because of child pornography. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment with a fine of $250,000 on each of two counts if he is proven guilty.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star has pleaded not guilty to two charges brought to him. Duggar's trial is scheduled on July 6.

Anna Duggar, Josh's wife, is currently pregnant with their seventh child. Anna has not yet released a statement since the charges were filed against her husband.

