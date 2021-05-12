'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Episode 5 Recap and Spoiler: Does Janine Die?

In "The Handmaid's Tale" season 4, viewers are seeing more and more of June being stronger and resisting Gilead.

In episode four, Janina takes June's place in performing sexual favors so they can stay at the resistant camp.

When the duo started train-hopping headed to Chicago, they were faced with some verbal confrontations and underlying tensions. It seems like being the leader of the overall rebellion is taking a toll on the show's main character.

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Episode 5 Spoiler Recap

Janine Didn't Want to Leave the Camp

In the fifth episode of "The Handmaid's Tale" season four on Hulu titled "Chicago,", the protagonist June and her friend Janine are going to check if it's safe to leave behind their temporary haven to find Mayday.

Janine isn't sure about leaving the one person she believes might be interested in her - her as in a person and not as a handmaid.

But June knows that Janina is being used. Janine acts as if the incident didn't affect her, even went on to joke "It wasn't so bad. He thinks my eye patch is cool."

However, she tragically can be seen choking back the tears.

In the end, June doesn't force Janine to go with her in her quest to look for Mayday, so she tells her friend goodbye and heads out.

However, that goodbye took a lot of meaning after a few minutes.

When June and Janina were having difficulties surviving, the top commanders of Gilead including Commander Lawrence and Compander Nick Blaine had come up with their plans.

They decided they want to drop bombs in Chicago and a few hours later, want to call a ceasefire to start doing trade talks with Canada. Though they haven't forgotten about the kids that were stolen, they planned to start a war. But the main priority is to get down to business.

June Reunites With Janine

The day the commanders decided to drop the bombs in Chicago, it was the same day June decided to go on her journey. As she walked the empty streets, June starts to get an eerie feeling about the place.

Janine suddenly appears out of nowhere - explaining that she didn't want June to leave her behind.

However, the short reunion was ruined after bombs were dropped from the sky. June and Janine get caught in the middle of it.

At the end of the episode, June cries out for her friend, but Janine doesn't respond.

June tries to open her eyes through the ash and all the destruction in Chicago but was having difficulty.

Does Janine Die on "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 4 Episode 5?

Viewers will have to wait and see for the next episode. But fans are angry about the possibility of her death.

One Twitter user said,"If Janine dies, I'll actually riot."

Another said,"One of the best characters on 'The Handmaid's Tale' is Janine and if she dies this season, I'm gonna be very upset."

At the very end of the episode, Moira stands in front of June, who's also shock to see one another. No Janine in sight.

