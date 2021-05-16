Seth Rogen recalled the time Beyonce's bodyguard hit him so hard behind the Grammys stage.

Rogen only wanted to see Beyonce for the first time in 2011 during Grammy Awards. However, he was humiliated by the singer's bodyguard instead.

A decade after the incident happened, the comedian opened up about it again on the E! News "Daily Pop" talk show. According to Rogen, that certain first impression still lingers in his memory.

Seth Rogen: "Beyonce's Bodyguard Embarrassed Me"

According to the 39-year-old actor, he saw Beyonce with Gwyneth Paltrow during the ceremony. Since he could hit two birds in one stone, he tried to approach them to say hi.

However, he failed to introduce himself properly, and he hilariously blamed Beyonce's bodyguard.

"I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got," he quipped. "But, I spilled it all over myself and then a second later someone came up to me and was like: 'You now have to present a Grammy.'"

Rogen then remembered how presenting himself with a screwdriver all over his coat made him feel embarrassed. What was worse is that he did not get to meet Beyonce.

He did not have time to be upset, though, as he was immediately called on stage to present Eminem, Rihanna, and Dr. Dre.

"And so I did have to present a Grammy while literally having to hold my arms in a very weird position," he went on while laughing.

It was not the first time he talked about it, though.

READ ALSO: 'Fantastic Beasts' Actor Kevin Guthrie Charged For Past Disturbing Assault [REPORT]

In his memoir titled "Year Book," he included the event and recalled how unforgettable it is even after all these years. He even mentioned that there is more than what should have written.

Two years ago, he also sat with an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" while promoting Disney's remake for "The Lion King."

"It was terrible. So I was wary of going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyoncé in general," he detailed.

In the end, Rogen chose to wait for Beyonce to approach him instead. And when she did, he was finally able to realize how nice the singer is.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Downfall: Internet Thanks Dakota Johnson For 'Beginning the End' Of Talk Show

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles