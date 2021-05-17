Marvel Studios has so many ways to bring back Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man/Tony Stark to the franchise.

Since Iron Man's death in "Avengers: Endgame," fans remain hopeful that the actor would give it a shot again. In fact, they recently rose a billboard in Los Angeles to convince the studio to bring him back. The huge material also has a hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife and a date "04.24.21."

The move only invited criticisms from fans who already appreciate Iron Man's ending in the franchise. Still, their wishes may be granted soon since MCU has several ways to breathe life to the superhero again.

The Power of AI

The power of artificial intelligence is more advanced in Tony Stark's world that this technology could be the key to his new life. Existing as an AI would be a simple task for Stark through the Just A Rather Very Intelligent System (J.A.R.V.I.S.). The character originally made it a natural-language user interface computer system to return his former butler back to life.

Through this, the MCU could adapt the plan already since an AI Tony Stark has already been introduced in many Marvel comics, including Ironheart, Super Iron Man, and Hypervelocity.

Time Traveling

This has been a usual routine in the universe. In fact, the whole Avengers tried time traveling to get a hold of the infinity stones to defeat Thanos.

Time-traveling will be more possible with the coming of the MCU series "Loki" since it would show how Tom Hiddleston jumps from one timeline to another.

Doctor Strange Can Also Do The Job

Among the superheroes in the MCU, Doctor Strange can see the other versions of themselves in other universes. Thus, Stark from the other universe can travel to the present time, too.

For what it's worth, Steve Rogers/Captain America tried this already. He returned to the universe where he can be with Peggy Carter after passing his shield to Sam Wilson.

Tony Starks May Appear in Flashbacks

Although MCU already moved forward with the new phase, there might be instances where they would show previous scenes featuring the original Avengers. Marvel Studios also tend to have prequels of their previous films, especially when they became a hit.

For example, Scarlett Johannsson will finally lead her standalone film "Black Widow" which serves as the prequel before the events of the "Avengers" series.

