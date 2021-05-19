"Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions did not return perfectly as expected even without Alex Trebek.

On Monday, "Jeopardy!" finally launched this year's Tournament of Champion after facing postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show's team picked the best game show participants for the most-awaited segment.

However, the beginning of the supposed-to-be a great two-week show was ruined by one of the contestants, Ryan Bilger.

"Jeopardy!" In Jeopardy Due to Contestant's Behavior

In the recent episode, Tournament of Champions finalist Ryan Bilger suffered from massive criticisms due to his loud and excited behavior. While being on the game show can surely make one person feel that one, Bilger reportedly went overboard.

The contestant told 2017 TOC champion and current guest host, Buzzy Cohen, that he would go for the kill after wagering $6,0000 on a Daily Double.

However, fans were left annoyed because of him.

One viewer said, "Ryan is clearly a smart player...but saying "going for the kill" when he makes a wager on a double...not cool #jeopardy."

"I hate to pick on people but this Ryan guy is pretty annoying #Jeopardy," another one added.

Another pointed out that Bilger looked so hysterical and said, "This kid Ryan on jeopardy right now needs to calm down. This ain't wheel of fortune keep the emotional displays to a min please."

Amid the backlash, the contestant shared a thread on Twitter and explained why he acted that way.

Per Bilger, he is very much aware of the criticisms people posted about him. However, he had a reason why he looked very excited in the first place.

"I was playing better than I ever expected. Yes, I got pretty loud and excited, I get that that's not what many people want out of Jeopardy. I'd take back the ["Go for the kill"] comment on the second DD if I could," he said.

He added that he just felt excited to play since he had been waiting for two years for the Tournament of Champions to happen that he stored so much energy already.

Despite his explanation, he noted that he is not insisting that the truth was a valid excuse.

Whether viewers hate him or not, Bilger said that everyone will see him again next week - and no one has the power to stop it from happening.

