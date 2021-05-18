Actor Charles Grodin, who became well-renowned for his comical movie remarks, has died. He was 86.

Another death news came barging into the entertainment news sites after Grodin's son confirmed the actor's passing.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, Grodin's son, Nicholas Grodin revealed that the actor died at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, and stated that Charles Grodin's cause of death is bone marrow cancer.

According to Web MD, bone marrow cancer is a type of cancer that targets the bone's spongy tissue and prevents the reproduction of enough blood cells. Nicholas did not mention the exact type of bone marrow cancer his father suffered from. But there are three types of this disease: multiple myeloma, lymphomas, and leukemia.

Artists, Colleagues Pay Tribute

After his death news emerged, Grodin's colleagues and co-stars remembered him as one of the funniest stars in the industry through exclusive tributes.

"A brilliant comedy actor. I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature 'Real Life' and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck," Albert Brooks said.

Kathy Griffin shared a video of the late actor calling Fox News' Sean Hannity a "fascist" and wrote, "I loved Charles Grodin so much. He would bust my balls and give me so much shit in a way that left me no choice but to giggle with glee. Never mean-spirited, just quick and brilliant."

Steve Martin added, "So said to hear. One of the funniest people I ever met: Charles Grodin, Star of 'Beethoven' and 'Heartbreak Kid,' Dies at 86."

Charles Grodin's Legacy

His decades-old of career started in television. He began appearing in talk shows as a guest before he created his own cable show. Apart from appearing in the industry, he also wrote plays and books.

In 1972, he starred in Elaine May-directed film "The Heartbreak Kid" which led him to score a Golden Globe nomination. The film was just one of the best films he ever had while he was in the center stage.

He rose to fame even more through Martin Brest's 1988 adventure comedy flick "Midnight Run."

"De Niro is often said to be the best movie actor of his generation. Grodin has been in the movies just about as long, has appeared in more different titles and is of more or less the same generation, but has never received the recognition he deserves - maybe because he often plays a quiet, self-effacing everyman," Roger Ebert said, as quoted by Yahoo! Entertainment.

Grodin also joined other films including "It's My Turn," "Seems Like Old Times," "The Incredible Shrinking Woman," "The Lonely Guy," and "All of Me."

In 1990, he returned to stage through the play he penned in Off-Broadway. Although "The Price of Fame: did not earn many responses, he went on to do more supporting roles the following years.

