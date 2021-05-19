‘NCIS’ Season 18 Finale Trailer Teases Major Character’s Possible Exit, CBS Responds to Mark Harmon Rumors

Fans of "NCIS" are going crazy about these exit rumors of their favorite characters.

Mark Harmon was rumored to be leaving the show after season 18 with the finale airing next week.

But the upcoming episode, which will air on May 25, has a possibility that somebody may really be leaving, according to fans.

'NCIS' Season 18 Finale Spoiler and Theory

"NCIS" season 18 has been filled with so many emotional moments.

Fans have witnessed the death of Jimmy Palmer's wife Breena and Jack Sloan's exit.

With the show's latest season ending next week, it is already expected that the episode will be a very dramatic one.

A short trailer for the "NCIS" season 18 finale has teased that one major character is leaving the show.

Emily Wickersham has been a cast member of "NCIS" for eight years already. she plays Agent Ellie Bishop.

For years, the CBS crime drama has teased that she and Agent Nick Torres will be getting together but it still hasn't happened yet.

However, the teaser shows what the fans have been waiting for for years.

In the short clip for "Rule 91," the two shared a very tender kiss. The moment was inserted in between the other events in the trailer, which also seemed to suggest that Bishop was going to be in trouble.

Katie Hines told Agent Timothy McGee, "Bishop is the last person to leak classified documents."

In another moment, Bishop also insisted that she's innocent, but then a judge says on her screen, "We are coming for you, agent."

At the end of the video, Bishop talks to Gibbs and asked him what Rule 91 is. He simply explains, "When you decide to walk away, don't look back."

It seemed to be a hint that Bishop is considering leaving NCIS permanently.

As of writing, the actress hasn't confirmed if the rumors are true.

Will Mark Harmon Still Leave 'NCIS?'

Speculation surrounding Mark Harmon's future on "NCIS" started in Feb., the time Hollywood Reported noted that his contract would end after season 18.

"NCIS" has already been renewed for season 19 in April, but the most-asked question remains the same.

Luckily, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl recently spoke to Deadline and finally addressed the speculation.

According to her, they're taking things season by season when it comes to the actor's future on "NCIS."

"We take it year by year with Mark. We'd love to have him as long as he'd like to be here," she explained.

"Even in this past season, he might have been light in a couple of episodes, so we're happy to work around his schedule."

So it seems like Mark Harmon has just been busy this season- but that doesn't mean he's really leaving.

