‘Friends’ The Reunion: The REAL Reason James Corden Is Hosting Amid Fans Backlash [UPDATE]

"Friends" The Reunion special episode is almost here.

An emotional trailer for the highly-anticipated episode has already dropped. It featured the entire cast of the beloved 90s sitcom, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

It will be the first time they have reunited since the popular show ended in 2004.

The reunion promises several segments where the cast members can reminisce.

Unfortunately, it has received a significant amount of backlash.

Fans are outraged, not because of the fact that the episode isn't going to be a "special" new episode nor the waiting game until it arrives.

The fans' biggest issue is because of the host, actor, comedian, and late-night TV host, James Corden.

In the trailer, "The Late Late Show" host's voice can be heard asking the entire "Friends" cast members a few questions about the show and he's also shown briefly in the trailer.

But fans are not impressed with it at all. Most of them shared their displeasure with the British host on social media.

@maleficentmills said, "James Corden adding the 'friends' reunion to the list of things he's ruined with his mere presence."

@j_o_n_a_than regretted, "Don't get me wrong I've been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I'd have told them not to bother."

Why Is James Corden Hosting 'Friends' The Reunion Special Episode?

According to the Daily Mail, the "Friends" The Reunion special episode was executive produced and directed by Ben Winston, who is also the co-executive producer of James Corden's talk show, "The Late Late Show" on CBS.

Additionally, the upcoming "Friends" episode was also produced by Ben's company, Futwell Productions.

James Corden is also a 1/5 partner in the company.

So perhaps the reason why Corden was chosen among all the other hosts was it is merely because of a simple business decision.

How The Host Feels About Being Part of 'Friends' History

James Corden gushed about feeling extremely "privileged" to be hosting "Friends" The Reunion special episode.

In an interview with "This Morning," he teased that he wouldn't be giving too much away, saying, "It's peppered with lots of different people popping in and out, but it's a celebration of the unbelievable chemistry between that cast."

"Friends" The Reunion episode has a release date of May 27 and it will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

The special episode will reflect on the show's iconic 10 seasons run on NBC which also includes celebrity guests.

