Diego Maradona Shocking Cause of Death Investigation Leads to Charges Against 7 Medical Professionals

The investigation over the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona found that seven medical professionals are culpable.

In November 2020, Maradona's death passed away after his health deteriorated following brain surgery. Since then, questions surrounding his death kept on suggesting that something wrong happened to him.

As a result, authorities launched a thorough investigation. After almost six months, the result came back with shocking results.

Diego Maradona: Was He Intentionally Killed?

In a report by Adriana Garcia of ESPN, it has been revealed that the San Isidro, Argentina prosecutors' office charged seven medical professionals. They reportedly received "simple homicide with eventual intent" following Maradona's death.

The football player died due to heart failure following brain surgery. The legal documents stated that the medical staff failed to look after him properly.

Meanwhile, a medical board claimed that Maradona's medical team showed "inappropriate, deficient, and reckless manner. The report also found out that Maradona suffered from "unequivocal signs of a prolonged agonizing period." The athlete reportedly felt unwell and dying for 12 hours before his official death.

The medical professionals who face charges are neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, his psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, two nurses, one nurse coordinator, one primary care doctor, and a psychologist.

For what it's worth, Argentine authorities previously raided the home and clinic of Dr. Luque. The daily La Nacion newspaper's sources revealed that authorities began the search as part of "culpable homicide."

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Tested Positive For COVID-19 [REPORT]

The report stated, "As Luque was Maradona's personal physician the decision was taken to search his house and surgery (office) to look for documents that could determine whether, during Maradona's treatment at home, there were any irregularities."

The medical professionals who treated Maradona have been suffering from public outrage. A few months ago, protesters demanded justice for Maradona by holding up signages with statements like "No se murió, lo mataron" ("He didn't die, they killed him.")

Before his death, his doctor Leopoldo Luque revealed to CNN Sports that the football player underwent a subdural hematoma surgery to remove the blood clot in his brain. Per the medical staff, Maradona also showed withdrawal symptoms before the procedure.

The late soccer legend's lawyer, Matias Moria, also revealed to the Independent Online that the ambulance took almost 30 minutes to arrive. This caused him to tag it as criminal idiocy as part of the possible medical negligence.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Find New Ally As Oprah Winfrey Leaves Hard-Hitting Message To Haters

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles