Meghan Markle Will Receive a Better Title Once Stripped of the 'Duchess' Title —British Historian

British historian Kate Williams recently talked about Meghan Markle possibly receiving the "Princess" title upon losing the "Duchess of Sussex."

Williams, a British historian, author, and television presenter, shared on Twitter that critics' demand of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to remove their titles would elevate their status, which lessens the reason for dropping them all together according to Amomama Exclusive.

"Harry's title of Prince cannot be removed," the historian tweeted, adding that if they were no longer be called as Duke and Duchess, then they would be called as Prince and Princess. Williams even added, "Which would, one might argue, be even more appealing on the world stage.

A professor at the University of Reading, Williams provided further information in various tweets. She explained that Markle's title would be Princess Henry of Wales, based on her marriage to Prince Harry.

Markle does not use it now because of the Sussex titles, however, Williams also mentioned that if the Sussex titles were removed, she would quickly called in general speech Princess, the Princess Meghan of Wales.

Cries to remove titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Harry and Meghan. But Harry’s title of Prince cannot be removed. Thus if they were no longer Duke and Duchess, they’d be Prince and Princess. Which would, one might argue, be even more appealing on the world stage.. — Prof Kate Williams 💙 (@KateWilliamsme) May 16, 2021

Considering that this information is from Kate Williams herself, this process of changing titles would be wrong considering others who kept their titles that would receive backlash from the public, the historian said. But still, she contended it is needed knowing the Prince's claim that his father, Prince Charles, did not have a happy childhood, probably from loneliness due to vulnerability, according to Vanity Fair.

Prince Harry Comments On "Breaking The Cycle" With Their Royal Titles In A Podcast With Dax Shepard

As continues, Williams finished that, albeit Harry and Markle already returned the Frogmore money and other titles, to punish the couple, but the outcome may end up logistically impossible. Harry comments in the Oprah Winfrey interview on a recent podcast called "Armchair Expert" with Dax Shepard, which seemed critical of Charles and the Queen, reinforcing calls for him and Markle to lose their titles.

Prince Harry revealed his desire to "break the cycle" of "pain and suffering" he experienced during his childhood under the royal title, in which the 36-year-old spoke candidly about how he contemplated quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s.

One insider with access to the Queen said they would not discuss the title changes with the public. However, the insider mentioned that palace discussions would take place about the interview.

Royal Author Speaks On Megan Markle's Pen Name On New Book About Her 'Duchess' Title

Meanwhile, Markle wrote her book for children, "The Bench," just after writing Harry's first Father's Day poem. According to The Sun, they published the photos of the said book on May 4 ahead of its June 8 release.

Markle's pen name was "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex," on the front cover, which conflicts with her idea of wanting to distance herself from the Royal Family.

