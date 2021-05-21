Prince Harry Shares Moment Archie Breaks His Heart with His First Words

The Duke of Sussex confessed how hearing "Grandma Diana" from his little one was an emotional moment for him.

Ever since the release of Harry and Oprah's new AppleTV docuseries "The Me You Can't See," the royal and Meghan Markle has been sharing a lot of their personal lives with the public. During the 5th episode, the couple talked about familial things like the topic of Archie's nursery. Harry shared that they decided to hang a photograph of the late Princess Diana on their son's room walls.

It was a sweet surprise when the prince revealed that Archie was also mumbling "grandma" alongside his other first words, the Prince also said about a photo of the Princess inside the nursery of Baby Archie, "and it was one of the first words that he said - apart from "mama," "papa," it was then "grandma." Grandma Diana."

However, Archie's father still expressed his feelings of sadness amidst the sweetness of the memory, "it makes me really sad because she should be here," Harry stated. The episode also featured a private, never-before-seen video clip of Archie sitting on a swinging, hanging bench beside his father.

READ ALSO: Prince Philip Last Days: 'Lucid But Joyous' Final Moments with Queen Elizabeth Revealed



Harry's Earlier Confession, Baby Archie's First Word Was Three Syllables Long

Hello Magazine previously published Archie's actual first word last February 2021. His father revealed during his first tour around LA on a double-decker bus with none other than James Corden for an episode of The Late Late Show.

Harry told James that Archie is almost two years old, adding that "he's hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together." When the host further asked Harry about how fatherhood is treating him, he replies that Archie's first word was a three-syllable word - "crocodile."

Royal Prince Harry Claims That He Has Never Felt Princess Diana's Presence More

According to The People, the soon-to-be-father-of-two expresses a longing for his late mother, "I wish she could've met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie," he confesses. However, with the close delivery date of his baby girl, Prince Harry believes that Princess Diana would have been proud of the man he has become and the family life he's established for himself.

"I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living a life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live. So not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year," says the Duke of Sussex.

READ MORE: Prince Philip in Danger: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHOULD Delay Tell-All Interview, Per Experts

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles