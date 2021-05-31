Marvel Fans have been busy connecting the dots in the Marvel Cinematic World as the upcoming Black Widow movie garners everyone's attention.

Avid fans have been waiting for this moment since the last Marvel Studio movie was released, which was the 2017 Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to Market Research Telecast, the film's villain is a character whose identity has been hidden under a mask called Taskmaster. As everyone is aware that Scarlett Johansson will be playing the role of Black Widow, the fans are more interested in the villain this time around.

The majority of the plot revolves around the mysterious Trackmaster and finding out who exactly he is. Some of the theories that have risen are that it can be any of the old characters as the Taskmaster is seen repeating or using "exclusive techniques" that Marvel fans identify with a specific character.

The speculations range from Captain America to Black Panther and Hawk Eye. The most talked-about theory is that the Russians tampered and experimented with the Winter Soldier's blood andclonede him.

Black Widow's Taskmaster is The Winter Soldier's Bucky Barnes, or is He?

The most talked-about theory about the Black Widow involves Bucky, who has the most heartbreaking back story in Marvel's superhero character list.

Based on this article by the Screen Rant, Bucky's past and his relation with HYDRA has the potential to cause a more considerable consequence, top that with the possibility of him being misidentified as the Taskmaster (because you know, the Russians might have cloned him) it seems like Bucky's struggles aren't over yet.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" was supposed to end with another scene to eliminate the Winter Soldier, but alas, it was not the case as avid Marvel fans realize that he might appear again soon.

Go beyond the shield and behind the scenes. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/EJ3JgCla0a — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 29, 2021



The Timeline of Bucky Barnes' Transition Into The Winter Soldier

Bucky, played by actor Sebastian Stan, was just your ordinary man. In 1943, he enlisted in the army while his childhood friend became a superhero, leaving him while fighting off enemies as Captain America.

They meet again when Steve rescues Bucky, but everything was never the same as before HYDRA injected and experimented with Bucky, turning him into The Winter Soldier after multiple brainwashing and manipulation from the organization. Fast forward to the present set in "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," Bucky is still seen dealing with and making amends with his past self, his trauma, and his guilt for what he was made to do.

It becomes darker and dangerous as Marvel hints at a newer, deadlier, and improved version of the Winter Soldier.

