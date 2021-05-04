Following the popularity of "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Marvel Studios gave its fans more glimpses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4.

Since last month, Marvel Studios has continuously released new updates about their forthcoming projects. This time, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company revealed more definite details about their projects while offering tribute to movie theaters.

What Marvel Studios Has to Offer Through MCU Phase 4

On Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel, the company released a three-minute and 10-second clip titled "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies."

"The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we're all part of one big family," the caption says.

The first part of the video shows several clips from different MCU movies like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

The action-packed footage then highlights the Avengers that are included on the Phase 4 movie slate - Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

"Black Panther 2" and "Captain Marvel 2" receive their respective official titles: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Marvels" respectively.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022. No other details have been publicized yet. But Marvel Studios' big boss Kevin Feige and its executives previously revealed that they will not recast Chadwick Boseman's role of T'Challa. The actor succumbed last year after losing his battle against colon cancer.

Meanwhile, "The Marvels" will introduce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel will work with Larson's Carol Danvers alongside Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

READ ALSO: 'Death Note 2' Netflix Writer Drops Exciting Details About Upcoming Adaptation

Before the film, Vellani will first appear on the Disney Plus series "Ms. Marvel" in late 2021.

These are just part of the MCU's widespread power. Last month, the company released the official trailer for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings." The upcoming film includes the first Asian hero to have a standalone series in history.

In addition, Feige revealed that the "Doctor Strange" franchise recently reached its final week of filming.

Through 2023, Marvel Studios already has a plan and scheduled release dates. The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will arrive on Feb. 17, 2023, while "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will fly again on May 5, 2023.

Most of the MCU movies will also debut on Disney Plus as the coronavirus pandemic is yet to reach its end.

READ MORE: Emilia Clarke Joins MCU Through Marvel's Series on Disney+ [REPORT]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles