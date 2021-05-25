Kim Kardashian Attends Mysterious Billionaire Jamie Reuben's Birthday Bash in A Sultry Skimpy Skirt

40-Year-Old star Kim Kardashian in a skimpy two-piece charcoal set that put her flat midriff and her hourglass curves on full display was potted Saturday night in a party of London property scion Jamie Reuben.

The reality show star reportedly filed a divorce with Kanye West in early February of 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. And, Saturday night, newly single Kim made sure to have all the eyes on her as she arrived at 'mysterious' London billionaire Jamie Reuben's star-studded birthday bash, which took place at a mansion in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

This party took place a day before her eighth wedding anniversary with Kanye - amid their divorce proceedings.

Who Is Jamie Reuben?

You have probably never heard of him, yet unlike many mega-rich men in town, according to Daily Mail UK, Jamie Reuben is in his 30s and currently stands to inherit a £19 billion fortune in the family.

Jamie is a son of Mumbai-born property magnate Simon and named to be one half of the fabulously wealthy Rueben Brothers, that Tatler today dubbed as the handsome 33-year-old 'one of London's most mysterious bachelors.'

Jamie, whose friends include Princess Beatrice, Paris Hilton, and record executive Scooter Braun, follows his father and uncle David's lead and has multi-million-pound property deals to speak for themselves.

The Reuben brothers' wealth is staggering. Their shared personal fortune, estimated at over £18.6billion. It is large enough that they would be able to take over the second place on The Sunday Times Rich List, ahead of more high-profile businessmen like Sir James Dyson and Roman Abramovich.

This is due primarily to their real estate holdings, including Mayfair's Burlington Arcade and Westminster's Millbank Tower. They also own London Oxford Airport and London Heliport, and the John Lewis headquarters at London Victoria.

The Reuben Brothers are among the largest investors in luxury leisure group Belmond Ltd. and other holdings, including Travelodge Hotels.

However, last week Jamie broke cover and offered a peek behind the curtain when he gave a sit-down to Times Magazine, in which he discussed plans to transform the stuffy stomping ground of wealthy financiers into somewhere a little trendier.

What Comes Next With Kim Kardashian After Divorce With Kanye West?

Hollywood Life mentions in an article that fans are curious if the two are close, but Jamie and his family are private about their personal lives, per Tatler. And on the other side, privacy is something that Kim has been trying to maintain, as she is still in the midst of her divorce from the 43-year-old famous rapper.

News of the West couple split was publicly announced in February 2021, and since then, their separation has seemed relatively amicable. Neither party contested the prenuptial agreement they signed, and Kim has been focusing on ensuring that the former couple's four kids are protected and reminded of how much they're loved. Before Kim's night on the town on Saturday, the "Famous" rapper was spotted out.

