Matthew Perry's New Girlfriend: Is This Why He Called Off Engagement with Molly Hurwitz?

"Friends" actor Matthew Perry posed for picture with his long-time assistant and fans speculate that the two are already dating following the actor's split from ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

Recently Briana Brancato, the actor's assistant, posted a photo of her together with Perry to promote his "Friends" merchandise.

Brancato captioned the post "My boss just released a new limited edition merchandise collection. Get yours and gear up for the Reunion. :) Link in his bio." (Check the photo below)

Perry had also posted the picture with a different angle on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption "Ready for the long weekend and an even longer bath! After a week like this, I know my team is! Shop the entire collection and let the relaxation begin!".

Fans speculate that the two are dating

After the photo was posted, hundreds of fans commented asking a lot of questions like one fan that wrote "are you his new gf?" and another one saying "is that his daughter or girlfriend?"

Another user also pointed out that Perry posed with a new girl following his split with ex "Maybe its just a coincidence when his engagement is called off and he posts with another girl 'friend'," a fan commented, as obtained by Mirror.

Other fans are also convinced that Brancato looks like the actor's ex Molly.

Matthew Perry splits with fiancee Molly Hurwitz

Just recently, the "Friends" star confirmed to People thath he had broken up with his fiancee Molly Hurwitz after dating for three years. The ex-couuple started seeing each other in 2018 then eventually got engaged in November of last year.

In a statement released, Perry told the publication "Sometimes, things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best"

The cause of their breakup wasn't revealed but it was reported last week that Molly is stepping back for a while after Perry allegedly "flirted with other women on a dating app during their break", a source told OK! Magazine as reported by The Sun.

The source had also added that Hurwitz wants to take a "breather" and asked herself whether Perry is the right guy to marry.

Perry's "Raya" scandal

The news came after Perry was exposed by a 19-year-old woman named Kate Haralson who posted a now-deleted video showing her having a facetime with the actor.

Haralson stated that the conversation were uncomfortable some times but she clarified that the actor never asked nor suggest anything sexual.

Matthew Perry and Briana Brancato never confirmed whether they are in a relationship or not.

Following Perry's breakup with Hurwitz, the actor has not deleted all of his ex's photos on his Instagram account.

