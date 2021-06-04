Diddy can make his party on fire... literally.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, Diddy - whose real name is Sean Combs - really likes to party. He even hosted a birthday bash for Pierre "Pee" Thomas, the Quality Control Music CEO, at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.

However, the Wednesday night party turned into a nightmare after one of the dancers caught on fire.

According to PageSix, there was a group of dancers wearing feathered skirts. Unfortunately, one of them tried to get down the table but caught on fire from a candle instead.

"Nothing was left but her string thong. She was panicking and quickly extinguished," a source told the news outlet. "I was trying to get video, but I couldn't act quick enough, that's how quickly it was put out. I just got the smoke after."

Fortunately, no one was reportedly hurt enough to be rushed to the nearest hospital.

Not the First Fire Accident?!

As surprising as this may sound, Diddy can surely invite fire on his parties that one of his events also faced the same fate.

In 2010, a model who attended the party also caught fire on her hair from a candle. The fire department responded to West 54th Street in London following the incident.

A viral video showed the living beauty panicked as she saw her hair and dunked her head in the water. Fabolous and Kevin Hart immediately helped her.

Wednesday's Party Was Still Fun For Diddy!

Despite the accident, Diddy surely enjoyed Wednesday's bash, thanks to the mystery woman he came with.

According to a source, the rapper danced with the woman throughout the night while toasting tequila shots.

READ ALSO: Vanessa Bryant Slams Nike Over Leaked Photo of Mambacita Shoe: 'Reckless!'

"This is a celebration. I didn't fly out to this motherf-ka to play around," Diddy said on the mic from DJ E-Clazz's booth.

He then sent Pee the biggest birthday tributes yet and called him "one of the realest person" he ever met. The rapper went on to express how proud he feels for his friend and the accomplishments he got so far.

Amid all these, Diddy now enjoys a new business venture which he launched soon after partying with Rae in Malibu, California. He announced that he partnered with Salesforce to launch Show Circulate. The marketplace serves as the bridge between consumers and entrepreneurs - particularly Black business people.

READ MORE: O.J Simpson's Rep F. Lee Bailey Dead at 87: Was Cause of Death COVID-Related?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles