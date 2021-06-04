Original cast members of "iCarly" Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor is spilling all the tea about former co-star Jennette McCurdy's absence on the show's 2021 reboot.

Fans were disappointed when it was announced that Sam Pucker, McCurdy's character, will not appear on the revival of "iCarly" which will be streamed exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Recently, the remaining three stars of the cast sat down in a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight to talk about Jennette and the future of her character on the show.

"My character Carly very much still loves Sam and always will." Cosgrove stated in the interview saying that they want McCurdy to be part of the new show but she has been doing other things at the moment and they're very much happy about it. (Watch the interview below)

Jennette, who already quit acting, will not appear on the show, however, her character still remains in the "iCarly" universe. Miranda explained that they will still be talking about Sam on the show especially on the pilot episode and will give fans the answer that they always been asking.

"It will be addressed" Jerry Trainor said, "It's not something that we go too deep into just because we want to respect Jennette's wishes" the actor added.

The cast also assured the former-actress that they are proud of what she's doing in the present and she will remain a part of their family forever.

What happened to Jennette McCurdy?

McCurdy, who appeared on the show from 2007 to 2014, said that her acting career took a toll on her mental health as a kid.

Jennette has been doing a podcast now and she explained in an episode that her character on the show made her feel "ashamed" and "deeply unhappy". The former actress also said that acting on Nickelodeon shows is "pointless and shallow" saying her real identity is very far from her roles.

Besides the identity issues she faced, she also lost her Mother which made her completely quit acting.

Today, McCurdy has been busy with her writing and directing career.

iCarly reboot

Besides Jennette, Noah Munk's character Gibby will not also appear on the revival.

The series will exclusively stream on Paramount Plus starting June 17. The reboot will focus on the original characters' matured life and will also feature new cast members such as Laci Mosely and Jaidyn Triplett.

The cast nor the production of the show did not reveal whether Jennette will at least appear as a special guest.

