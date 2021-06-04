Jared Drake Bell has been canceled again, but this time, it was because of alarming crimes.

In a new case summary of Cuyahoga County, it has been revealed that the Cleveland Police took Bell into custody. They refused to publicize the exact time of arrest, but the actor's mugshot was timestamped on Thursday.

On May 21, he faced several counts of crimes which he allegedly did to a 15-year-old child. This includes one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (first-degree misdemeanor), a fourth-degree felony, and one count of attempted endangering children.

What Did Drake Bell Do?

According to the document, the crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 1, 2017. During that time, he scheduled a concert at the Odeon. One of his tweets proved his whereabouts on that very day.

The then 15-year-old female victim filed an incident report with her local police department in October 2018. She stated that the crime happened "at a Cleveland nightclub on Old River Road in the city's East Bank of The Flats district."

Following the filing, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said that the Canadian authorities immediately contacted the Cleveland Police to conduct their own investigation.

They found out that the female and Bell had a relationship before the event in question happened. So when Bell finally held a concert in 2017, the two finally met.

However, what should have been a friendly meetup turned into a mess after Bell risked the victim.

The investigation further disclosed that the actor would always send inappropriate messages to her on social media before the December 2017 concert.

Despite these findings, Bell pleaded not guilty on June 3, 2021. The court ordered him not to reach out to the victim in the case in any form.

The actor then posted a $2,500 bond before he was released.

He will need to appear before the court again on June 26, 2021, which will serve as the pretrial hearing of the case. Prior to that, he must submit a DNA in the case as part of the requirements for the standard operating procedure in the court.

Bell hailed Ian Friedman as his legal representative. As of the writing, Bell nor Nickelodeon has released a statement to clarify these things yet.

