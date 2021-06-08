Liam Payne, Maya Henry Cause of Split: Was it Because of This Woman?

Liam Payne, a former member of the successful boy band One Direction, is confirmed to be single.

The singer confirmed he and Maya Henry had gone their separate ways in an appearance on "Diary of a CEO" with Steven Barlett.

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships."

He also confessed that he knows his "pattern of things is with relationships."

Payne added, "I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else."

He admitted that though a breakup would always hurt, he did because "it had to happen."

"Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."

Liam Payne Asked Maya Henry to Marry Him a Year Ago

Liam Payne met Maya Henry, who was a massive One Direction fan, in 2018, two years after One Direction announced they would be going on hiatus.

By Aug. 2020, the "Strip That Down" hitmaker popped the question to his model girlfriend.

According to reports at the time, Payne proposed a $3.5 million engagement ring.

However, this wasn't the first time Payne and Henry have broken up.

An insider previously revealed to The Sun in Feb. 2020, "They decided to go their separate ways but he isn't moping and wants to put it behind him."

But they reconciled one month later.

It's unclear when Payne and Henry broke up. But in early May, there have already been sightings of Henry not wearing her engagement ring.

Maya henry thread; Maya is not wearing her "engagement" ring in a recent picture. pic.twitter.com/KsccOdPWqJ — LstansMrX (@LstansX) May 26, 2021

READ ALSO: R. Kelly Trial: Potential Jurors May Be Asked Disturbing Questions Favorable to the Rapper

Did the Couple Break Up Because of Cheryl?

Cheryl and Liam Payne share four-year-old son Bear. At the time they broke up, their son was only one year old.

However, three years after their split, the co-parents are reportedly "closer than ever."

The R&B star told Glamour that she and her ex are fantastically co-parenting, especially during the lockdown.

"Cheryl is literally the best person to co-parent with. No stress involved. It's very, very relaxed, and we spend a lot of time on FaceTime."

"And it's been really lovely, and I'm closer to them than I've ever been before, actually, which is really, really nice."

Or Because Of the Same Issues He Had with Cheryl?!

But it's also worth noting that the trap beats maker had issues with drug abuse and alcoholism in the past, which may have contributed to his split from Cheryl.

The reason why he and the Girls Aloud star also broke up was perhaps raising a kid and building a family be something Payne didn't eventually want.

Cheryl once explained to The Sunday Times, "So Liam wanted to settle down and have a family and not do the solo thing. Then we encouraged him to do that."

"And then it didn't work out."

READ MORE: Lil Loaded's Mystery Girlfriend Unmasked: Instagram Account, PDA Pics, DMs Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles