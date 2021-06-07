"The Matrix 4" is long overdue as the last film sequel was released almost two decades ago. Now that production has been wrapped up and the new movie is expected to be released by the end of the year, fans are eager to know what the upcoming film has in store for us.

Fans from all over the world have been exploring their own theories and perspectives about the sequel before it was even announced, and this recent fan-made plot might be the most interesting one so far.

After Trinity died in a crash in "The Matrix 3: Revolutions", the film ended with peace between the human civilization and techonology, this gives the people power to leave the matrix for good. Neo, on the other hand, had sacrificed himself to stop Smith because the matrix is unable to do so.

Before the sequel was even announced, fans theorized that Neo is possibly alive and has no recollection of the things that had happened in the past, but this new theory is completely the exact opposite.

The new fan theory

Recently, "Matrix Explained", a YouTube channel dedicated to "The Matrix" film series, posted a video consisting of a new fan theory that describes the possibility of Trinity resurrecting from the dead and will go against Neo, who's also still alive.

According to the video posted, Neo is aware of everything that's happening and is still living in the matrix but he's unable to use his skills, Neo is also aware that Trinity had died.

Neo is frustrated that humans were completely destroyed despite his sacrifice. The war will spark again between humans and the machines once "the truce"— a peace treaty between Zion and the Machines — breaks.

The video had also stated that the truce will eventually break once a new anomaly appears as it is constant and unexpected.

With that being said, Neo is depressed and frustrated inside the matrix and the Architect is the one to blame. The reason why he's in captive is if ever the new anomaly appears, he will be the one who will wipe out the menace.

Trinity is the seventh and new anomaly that will be a threat to the matrix, this will cause Neo to go against her despite them having a romantic relationship.

The Matrix 4 - release date, cast, and more

According to USA Today, "The Matrix 4" is set for release on December 22, 2021. The sequel will be exclusively streamed on HBO Max. It is directed by Lana Wachowski.

Although the title for the film wasn't officially revealed yet, a hairstylist working on the set accidentally posted a photo on Instagram showing the sequel's title. As seen on the now-deleted picture, the name will be "The Matrix 4: Resurrections"

Confirmed celebrities that will star on the film are Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff Neil Patrick Harris, and the recent addition Nina Ricci.

