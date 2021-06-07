America's favorite reality competition show 'America's Got Talent' is back with it's 16th season! The show kicked off last week with a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Cowell is back to judge after recovering from a back injury caused by a biking accident. He sits at the judges' panel alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews also remains as the show's host. America is ready to watch new home-grown talents from different states!

It is publicly known that celebrities are paid thousands or even millions of dollars for appearing in reality TV comptetion shows and the 'AGT' judges are not an exception. Who's the richest among them and how much are they earning for being a judge? Let's find out!

Howie Mandel Net Worth 2021

Howie Mandel might be the least wealthy judge among the 'AGT' judges' panel. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his updated net worth is around $60 million.

The Canadian-born TV personality has a unique sense of humor which landed him numerous comedy gigs in the past. Today, he's getting paid $70,000 per episode of "AGT".

His eight-figure net worth is spent properly as he owns a $2.6 million ranch home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

Heidi Klum Net Worth 2021

Next on our list is renowned supermodel Heidi Klum, she has an estimated net worth of $160 Million. Klum used to be a Victoria's Secret angel but has then retired and appeared on numerous TV shows.

Heidi became one of the world's highest-earning models in 2011 as she earned a total of $20 million at the time. Today, the supermodel is has a projected annual salary of $40 million that she gets from TV appearances, hosting, endorsements, as well as being a judge on "AGT".

Sofia Vergara Net Worth 2021

The Colombian-born judge is worth over $180 million. Besides modeling and being a spokeswoman, Vergara is well-known in the field of film and television. It was reported that Sofia is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

Her earnings come from a handful of projects such as appearances in TV shows, movies, brand endorsements, and being a judge on "AGT". She also owns a handful of retail businesses that includes a line of denim jeans, furnitures, and perfumes.

Vergara's judging stint makes her earn $10 million per year.

Simon Cowell Net Worth 2021

Simon Cowell is probably the richest person in our list. According to The Wealthy Gorilla, he has an estimated net worth of $600 million. The English TV personality has been a judge ever since as he appeared on "X Factor" and "American Idol" in the past.

Even though Cowell is a college drop out, he managed to work hard in order to achieve where he is right now. According to Talent Recap, Simon earns an estimated amount of $100 million annually from all of the shows that he appears on.

