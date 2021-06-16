Jeffree Star pretty much has everything in life as he lives in a gigantic 25 thousand square-foot mansion in Calabasas, has a million-dollar collection of Birkin bags placed in a pink vault, and having a lavish Californian lifestyle.

But recently, the beauty mogul posted a video titled "Addressing My Mental Health.. Selling My House and Getting Help" where he gets candid about the state of his mental health, and his departure from his home to move to a different state for him to start a "new chapter."

"For the first time in my life at 35 years old, I am finally leaving California." he stated. Star will be moving to Wyoming full-time.

Besides the pandemic, the "Jeffree Star Cosmetics" CEO revealed that the year 2020 has "took it out" from him, and he had a lot of time reflecting on his life decisions while in quarantine. He also mentioned that he's a self-confessed "damaged person" because of the trauma he had experienced.

The "Killer Merch" founder then stated that he's having a hard time coping up with the death of Daddy and Diamond, his two dogs whom he treated as children, his split with longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt, as well as his tragic car accident.

Living in a house complete with a spa, gym, and an enormous swimming pool, the makeup guru, stated that he often felt lonely at home, which is basically treated as a hotel by friends, employees, and loved ones.

"Being in this big house is so lonely. It really is. And it wasn't at first, but it's really really lonely here. I'm just one person now, you know," he said in the video.

Jeffree's giant mansion up for sale

Stars Hidden Hills, California mansion, is currently listed for $20 million. The French Normandy-style estate has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a movie theatre, wine cellar, swimming pool, and elevator.

He purchased the house for $14 million in early 2020, months before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Will he ever return to California?

The beauty mogul might be moving to Wyoming to live full-time, but he mentioned that he would be in-and-out of California monthly to run his businesses-Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Killer Merch-which will remain operating.

"I need to have a new energy, so am I leaving California forever? Of course not, am I moving to Wyoming as my main residency? Absolutely. I love it out there." he stated.

