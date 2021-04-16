Famous YouTuber Jeffree Star has been admitted to a hospital with his friend after getting involved in a "severe" car crash.

In a statement on Friday, Star's official Twitter account revealed that the YouTube star and Daniel Lucas sustained injuries following the car accident.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," the update says. "We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive."

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

The post includes a photo of Star lying on a hospital bed with Lucas holding his hand. The makeup mogul is also being supported by a cervical collar, hinting at a traumatic head or neck injury.

A spokesperson from Wyoming Highway Patrol told NBC News that they received a report at 8:30 a.m. about a single-car rollover. The representative added that Star was driving the Rolls Royce when the crash happened.

Fortunately, an ambulance responded right away and transported them to a hospital in Wyoming.

A drug or alcohol involvement has been ruled out. No investigation about a possible DUI has been launched yet, as well. However, the patrol's preliminary information revealed that the accident might be caused by the icy conditions around the area.

Fans Send Well Wishes

While others sent unfriendly messages to the YouTuber, his fans and friends outshined them and posted their prayers in the comments section.

Eugenia Cooney said, "Omg!!! This is so so horrible and I'm so sorry. I really hope you're both okay :'( Praying for you guys and sending all my love."

"All tea and recent drama aside, I really hope that you guys are ok... nobody deserves a horrible accident like that," one Twitter user added. "And I get it he's rich af but I'm sure he absolutely loved loved LOVED that car and even tho he has like 12, that really sucks."

Another one wrote, "Even though I'm not a fan , I'm putting that aside. No one deserves that , at all."

Jeffree Star had previously become subject to criticisms after his name got involved in an alleged romance with Kanye West.

For what it's worth, an outlandish rumor on TikTok claimed that Star and West were in a relationship.

He finally broke his silence on his Youtube video titled "Addressing The Kanye Situation" and dubbed the allegation as the "dumbest sh-t" he ever read in his life.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles