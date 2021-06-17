Kim Kardashian has begun a new chapter in her life as she's currently studying to follow the footsteps of her late Father in the field of law, but will this hinder her from expressing her femininity in social media?

In the recent reunion of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" following its finale, Andy Cohen asks the "KKW Cosmetics" CEO whether she will cover up or continue posting sexy photos on social media even if she becomes a lawyer.

"I thought about this... you can do it all, you can do whatever you want." she said. (watch a clip from the show below)

The reality TV star then proceeded to tell a story about the time she went to the White House as a speaker after she just posted a bikini photo, "I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm here."

Kardashian continued to say an empowering message by stating that people should remain as they are, and it's freeing to be a 40-year-old woman who's in the best shape of her life.

She then stated that she would post a picture of her in a bikini if she wants because it's "powering."

Although the "SKIMS" founder is all for showing provocative pictures around the internet, she has her reservations, "I also don't want to embarass my kids or make them feel away."

READ NOW: Tati Westbrook Youtube Comeback Makes Explosive Revelations on Marital Problems, Controversies, and MORE

Other Kardashians feel "comfortable" with sexy appearance

Following Kim's statement, Cohen then asked the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan whether they would limit themselves in appearing suggestively.

Khloe then stated that the rest of her family is "comfortable" with what they're doing, and they support each other every step of the way.

Even though the support system is excellent within their family, Khloe revealed that they have a group chat where they ask each other if they're going to post specific photos. Kim said she was stopped one time when she attempted to share a photo of her butt for "National Peach Day."

Kim's law career

As we previously reported, the reality TV star revealed in an episode of "KUWTK" that she failed her baby bar exam even though she studied 10 to 12 hours a day and spent a lot of time away from her children.

Kim was so close to the passing grade, which is 560, but she only scored 474.

Although she experienced a significant failure in her law career, her sisters still support her no matter what.

In 2019, Kim announced that she would be studying to become an attorney. She also had experience in court before as she and her mentor, Van Jones, worked on a case to save Alice Johnson from a life sentence.

READ ALSO: Chrissy Teigen Bullying Victim Farrah Abraham Wants Model To Do THESE Amid Publicized Old Tweets

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles