Tati Westbrook is finally back after taking a break from YouTube over the past year, and fans wanted her to spill all the tea after the series of drama that she faced in the past, but is she willing to talk about the beauty community?

In an 18-minute-long video titled "A Year Later..." uploaded on Thursday, the Seattle-based beauty mogul addresses the legal battle she's currently facing as well as a life update after her controversial feud with fellow makeup gurus.

Although Westbrook clarified in the beginning that she returned to the platform to create more content about makeup and beauty, she knew that many fans are left with a big question mark after her hiatus, and she's going to answer most of it. (Watch the video below)

She began by acknowledging the "terrible time" of her life, which is her last video about Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star, but she mentioned that she doesn't want to talk about it.

The "Halo Beauty" CEO then revealed that she cut her ties and stopped talking to most people in the beauty community. "When I pulled back, I stopped communication with everyone in the beauty community... I haven't talked to anyone in over a year. I really took a break and I needed to for my peace of mind."

Westbrook discussed the rumors that there have been legal battles and cease and desist orders surrounding the beauty community after her bombshell video last year. Still, she clarified that there is no truth behind it.

The lawsuit she's facing with her husband

However, the makeup guru is currently facing a real lawsuit between her and a business partner from her brand "Halo Beauty."

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the beauty mogul and her husband, James Westbrook, were sued by their business partner, Clark Swanson, for breach of contract, gross negligence, and fraudulent inducement.

Amid the legal battle she's currently facing, she then revealed in the new video that she and her husband almost got divorced, and they even sold their Los Angeles home. "I did not think we were gonna work it out. I thought there was no hope.... It was a tough and lonely holiday season." she said.

Westbrook then concluded the video by saying she's moving forward and everyone's going to see a new version of her.

The "Dramaggedon" series

In 2019, The video titled "Bye, Sister" caused the whole YouTube beauty community to fall almost fall apart, the event was infamously called "dramaggedon." In the video, she accused James Charles of being a predator as well as manipulative.

Last year, before her year-long break, she uploaded another explosive video titled "Breaking My Silence," she accused Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson of manipulating her into dragging Charles.

Both videos have been deleted and she had already apologized to Charles following the series of drama.

