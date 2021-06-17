Chrissy Teigen Bullying Victim Farrah Abraham Wants Model To Do THESE Amid Publicized Old Tweets

Chrissy Teigen's bullying victim Farrah Abraham thinks the model shouldn't be canceled despite what everybody on social media is demanding.

The 30-year-old told Hollywood Life that she doesn't believe in "cancel culture" but believes that what has happened between her and Teigen has been traumatic not only to them but for "the next generation."

Abraham thinks that Teigen should do the following, "Do a fricking reset, because reflecting and reviewing helps people so much."

She also cited an example from her life when she left her MTV reality show in 2017.

"I reflected, I reviewed and I knew that I didn't want to put myself around a toxicity that made me act out in such horrible ways and it was very awful to be stuck in that rut."

Abraham added, "And whatever rut that Chrissy is stuck in, I think some good reflection, time away from work will help."

The former "Teen Mom" is still not ready to accept the cookbook author's apology for cyberbullying her on Twitter years ago because, as far as Abraham is concerned, Teigen has not formally apologized to her or any of the people she publicly shamed.

Speaking to TMZ, though Chrissy Teigen posted a lengthy letter on Medium, Farrah Abraham believes that she still lacked the "emotional or mental capability at this time to apologize properly to anyone."

Abraham insisted that what the Swimsuit Illustrated model wrote that said "'I can't handle what I've done and the damage I'm going to go take care of myself and my family'" is something "I don't ignore when I need to go and apologize to somebody."

If John Legend's wife "experienced a breakthrough," the reality star believes Teigen can become the "changed person she claims she is right now - but is not."

With Chrissy Teigen losing a lot of brand deals right now, Abraham hopes that this will be a wake-up call for the mother-of-two and "take care of herself."

Abraham even hopes that Chrissy Teigen could bounce back and have a promising career moving forward despite being bullied in the past.

Chrissy Teigen's Non-Apology

Chrissy Teigen's old tweets have surfaced in the last few months where she cyberbullied and targeted different celebrity women.

Early this week, the 35-year-old posted an apology to realize that she was "insecure and immature."

Teigen claims she is in the process of "privately reaching out to people," but people like Abraham and the other victims have yet to hear from the model.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen's husband was asked by TMZ how she's doing recently, and John responded, "She's doing great."

