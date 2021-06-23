"Jersey Shore" star Jenn Harley is facing big trouble with her side hustle- Instagram sponsorship deals- after her endorsements were reportedly dropped following her domestic violence arrest.

According to TMZ, Harley's recent sponsor Bellesa- a womens' adult toy company- is cutting all of their connections with the reality TV star after news of her allegations broke out.

Her recent post connected with the company was during mother's day, where she offered gift cards to her followers.

Another famous brand that dropped her is Bentley Trike- a company that offers childrens' toy vehicles- according to a representative, they temporarily suspended their deal with Harley. They assured her that her contract would be terminated if she's proven guilty.

Posh Baby and Kids president Deepak Raghavan shared his sentiments with the outlet, "These incidents go against the values of our company. We don't condone this behavior," he stated.

Jenn Harley's Domestic Violence Arrest

More recently, Harley's boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, revealed that the TV star allegedly dropped a racial slur while pointing a gun at him; he also claims that Harley is threatening to shoot him.

According to authorities, the couple argued about Harley's drinking problem in a bar in Las Vegas. The fight got to a point where security personnel asked them to leave the premises.

Harley allegedly threw her boyfriend's phone out of the window on their way home, forcing him to stop the vehicle to find it. The fight continued as they reached their house, where Harley allegedly pointed a gun at him.

As we previously reported, the MTV star was arrested for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon. She was taken by authorities on Saturday and had her bond set at $5,000.

Not the first time Harley was arrested

In 2019, when she was still in a relationship with her co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Harley was reportedly arrested for battery after allegedly throwing an ashtray at her ex-boyfriend, which hit him, causing it to have cut all over his face.

Jenn Harley has not publicly addressed the recent issue with her brand deals.

Her Instagram account remains private at the time of this writing.

There is no follow-up information on her court appearance last June 20.

