Angelina Jolie has always used her platform for the betterment of the community; her recent article aims to spread information on proper medical care for people with black and brown skin.

Recently, the actress candidly opens up about her struggles with medical care for her children from different ethnic backgrounds; she stated that the medical charts available are always for people with white skin.

When the actress interviewed medical student Malone Mukwende for Time, she shared a big problem that she experienced firsthand.

She stated that when her children got a rash, it appears different in every one of them as their skin colors vary.

She mentioned that she's struggling to find the proper treatment, "whenever I looked at medical charts, the reference point was always white skin." Jolie stated.

The "Maleficent" star also opened up about her Black daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's recent experience in which she suffered a skin problem after surgery.

The actress said that the skin of her daughter, who was adopted from Ethiopia, turned pink.

Mukwende and Jolie share a big problem in the medical field

The medical student is currently on a mission to spread information on treating POC patients' diseases.

Mukwende started his project when he learned that the information available in the medical field is solely based on white people. According to him, patients with black and brown skin suffered misdiagnosis and, worst-case scenario, death.

"Almost the entirety of medicine is taught in that way. There's a language and a culture that exists in the medical profession because it's been done for so many years and because we are still doing it so many years later it doesn't seem like it's a problem," Mukwende noted. (via ET Online)

Angelina Jolie's Children

The actress, who's also a contributing editor for Time, has three biological children with Brad Pitt named Shiloh, Knox, and Vivian.

They also had three adopted children- Maddox from Cambodia, Pax from Vietnam, and Zahra from Ethiopia-whose ethnic backgrounds are different.

As we previously reported, Jolie and Pitt got divorced, and the actress is "desperate" to win the case of her children's custody.

Per Us Weekly, the legal documents show that three of her children are willing to testify to court. Before this, the judge handling their case, John Ouderkirk, granted Pitt custody of their five minor children.

The actress then requested to remove the judge from their legal battle, but the court did not grant it.

