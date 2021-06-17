Angelina Jolie's Kids Want To Testify Against Brad Pitt, Legal Docs Say

Angelina Jolie claimed that three of her children with Brad Pitt want to support her in the estranged couple's custody battle.

Amid the custody case between Jolie and Pitt, a December 2020 court document recently emerged and outed critical information.

As reviewed by Us Weekly, the court document claimed that three of the children have asked to testify in the proceedings. It did not mention who exactly among them want to testify. But five out of their six children are still minors.

Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, Pax, Zaharah, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox together. The 19-year-old Maddox remains the only kid who is already at legal age.

"The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on," Jolie's lawyer said, as quoted by Daily Mail. "The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally."

The actress' legal team filed the document in pursuit of removing Judge John Ouderkirk from setting the ruling over the case. Prior to this, Judge Ouderkirk granted Pitt of more custody over the five minor children.

Why Angelina Jolie Wants the Judge Out

In 2020, Jolie tried to request the removal of the judge from their legal battle. However, the court refused to disqualify him from the case, per Entertainment Tonight.

The ruling explained that the judge made all the needed disclosures before he joined the case. It also said that the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress' request was untimely since she actually knows his appointments and business relationships since August 2018.

As a result, the court found it unreasonable since the actress failed to provide proof that could support Ouderkirk's removal.

Initially, she filed a request in Los Angeles Superior Court saying that Ouderkirk has a direct connection with Pitt's attorneys.

"Angelina's team was kept in the dark about matters that should have been disclosed. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is only to distract from behavior that violates the rules of ethics for judges," a source told Vanity Fair at that time.

Jolie's consultant Samantha Bley DeJean said that the actress only wants transparency and impartiality.

Since the battle began, Jolie has not received a nod from the judge as he ends up always in favor of Pitt.

